Citizen’s limited Eco-Drive Death Star Watch hits new low, more from $46

Amazon is offering the Citizen Star Wars Limited Edition Watch for $252.80 shipped. That’s $142 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $13. Citizen’s stealthy Death Star watch comes to life with a green luminous design that lets it glow in the dark. The case is comprised of black ion-plated stainless steel and measures 40mm in size. Only 1,977 units of this timepiece have been manufactured, paying homage to the year of the first Star Wars film was released. It’s powered by any light source, making it a watch that’ll never require a battery replacement. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watches on sale from $46.

More watch deals:

And if you’re a fan of Casio’s G-SHOCK watches, be sure to check out its all-new translucent lineup. There are three styles in total, each of which boasts a camouflage print, metal casing, and more. Swing by our announcement coverage to learn more.

Citizen Star Wars Limited Edition Watch features:

The menacing Death Star is represented as a green luminous design along the dial – and literally glows in the dark!

Black ion-plated stainless steel case and bracelet

Dial features unique edge-to-edge crystal

Caseback features illustration of the Death Star itself

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!