Shortly after the debut of GRAVITYMASTER and the kaleidoscopic Metal-Twisted timepiece, G-SHOCK has taken the wraps off a fresh batch of watches. There are three new translucent G-SHOCK offerings, each of which features a camouflage print that’s accompanied by metal casing. The model numbers are 5600, DW6900, and GA110. Two releases are round, and unsurprisingly, the 5600 timepiece largely mimics the form-factor found in its laser-carved Full Metal 5000. Continue reading to learn more.

It’s hard to keep track of all the G-SHOCK variants out there. Thankfully there are some that stand out from the pack and clearly differentiate themselves from the rest. A new lineup of translucent G-SHOCK releases is bound to fall into that category for some, given its unique blend of clear bands, metal casing, and camouflage printing throughout.

While none of these feature smart functionality like what is offered in G-SHOCK Move, they try to make up for it with “a nostalgic, yet eye-catching new look.” Camouflage not only adorns the see-through bands but is actually laser-engraved onto each watch’s metal casing.

Casio touts these new releases as offering “a one-of-a-kind look,” helping make the case for some to consider adding them to an existing collection, no matter if its small or large. Both DW6900 and GA110 models stick to a traditional round watch case with 5600 strongly adheres to the shape found in the 5000 series.

Not only does translucence and camouflage help make each model unique, but updated internals also aim to make it an upgrade for some. One example includes an EL backlight that’s said to “provide enhanced visibility for any time of day.” That’s alongside magnetic-resistance technology inside the GA110 timepiece.

Pricing and availability

Pricing for all three of Casio’s translucent G-SHOCK watches starts at $210. Both 5600 and DW6900 clock in at this price while GA110 will retail for slightly higher at $230. All three offerings will be released sometime this month with availability planned across several G-SHOCK retailers. No word if Amazon will make the cut, so keep an eye out on its Casio’s new arrival page.

9to5Toys’ Take

Not every Casio release catches my eye, but this batch of translucent G-SHOCK watches certainly does. For me, these are up there with the brand’s limited-edition all-white NASA timepiece. While I am not a huge fan of camouflage, this implementation serves the design well by adding a bit of texture to what could have otherwise been a rather bland release.

