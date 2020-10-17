Finally adopt Google’s Nest Wifi Router with two Points for $300 (Save $49)

Today only, Woot is offering the Google Nest Wifi Router with two Points for $299.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, Woot will charge $6 for shipping. That’s $49 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy, is a match for our last mention, and among some of the best pricing we’ve tracked. Scoring this Nest Wifi solution will provide you with up to 5,400-square feet of coverage. Users will stand to benefit from its 2.2Gb/s performance rating and simple setup process. An added perk is that each Point can function as a Google Assistant speaker, making it even easier to control your smart home. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Check out our hands-on review to learn more.

While it’ll result in a downgrade to AC1200, Tenda’s Whole Home Mesh WiFi System is $99. This is just a third of the price, making it a solid pick for anyone adhering to a tight budget that’s also in need of an upgrade. Over 3,000 Amazon shoppers have left an average rating of 4.2/5 stars.

If neither deal above seem like a proper fit, be sure to swing by yesterday’s roundup to find NETGEAR’s Wi-Fi 6 router for $166.50. Other solutions are also in store, with pricing from $70. And if you don’t pull the trigger on anything today, be sure to bookmark our networking guide so you can quickly peek at the latest and greatest offers.

Google Nest Wifi features:

One Wifi router plugs into your internet provider’s modem to create your Wi-Fi network. The other extends the wireless network and keeps your connection fast to devices in every room. For more coverage, add Nest Wifi routers or points to your system.

