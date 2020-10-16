Upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 with NETGEAR and TP-Link routers from $70 (Save up to 22%)

Amazon currently offers the NETGEAR Nighthawk AX4 AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Router for $166.51 shipped. Usually fetching $200, today’s offer amounts to over $33 in savings and comes within $8 of the best we’ve seen since February. This Nighthawk AX4 router delivers Wi-Fi 6 connectivity to your setup with up to 3Gb/s of throughput across 16 simultaneous download channels. So whether you have a handful of devices that support the standard, or just want to upgrade to a more future-proof option, this is worth a closer look. You’ll also find four Gigabit Ethernet ports, beam-forming antennas, and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 5,300 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. More below from $70.

Other notable Wi-Fi 6 deals:

While we’re talking about upgrading your setup, these Intel NUC 8 Mini PC deals from $263 are fantastic ways to build a media server for running Plex and more. Not to mention, to can still score Rosewill’s 8-port Gigabit switch at an Amazon low of $15.

NETGEAR Nighthawk AX4 Wi-Fi 6 Router features:

The NETGEAR® Nighthawk AX4 4-Stream AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Router, built with the latest generation Wi-Fi 6 technology, provides greater network capacity with consistent and powerful signal strength to all your connected devices. The Nighthawk AX4 Wi-Fi router delivers a new level of Gigabit Wi-Fi connectivity so you can connect, stream and download faster to newer mobile devices.

