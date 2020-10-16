Upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 with NETGEAR and TP-Link routers from $70 (Save up to 22%)

- Oct. 16th 2020 2:08 pm ET

0

Amazon currently offers the NETGEAR Nighthawk AX4 AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Router for $166.51 shipped. Usually fetching $200, today’s offer amounts to over $33 in savings and comes within $8 of the best we’ve seen since February. This Nighthawk AX4 router delivers Wi-Fi 6 connectivity to your setup with up to 3Gb/s of throughput across 16 simultaneous download channels. So whether you have a handful of devices that support the standard, or just want to upgrade to a more future-proof option, this is worth a closer look. You’ll also find four Gigabit Ethernet ports, beam-forming antennas, and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 5,300 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. More below from $70.

Other notable Wi-Fi 6 deals:

While we’re talking about upgrading your setup, these Intel NUC 8 Mini PC deals from $263 are fantastic ways to build a media server for running Plex and more. Not to mention, to can still score Rosewill’s 8-port Gigabit switch at an Amazon low of $15.

NETGEAR Nighthawk AX4 Wi-Fi 6 Router features:

The NETGEAR® Nighthawk AX4 4-Stream AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Router, built with the latest generation Wi-Fi 6 technology, provides greater network capacity with consistent and powerful signal strength to all your connected devices. The Nighthawk AX4 Wi-Fi router delivers a new level of Gigabit Wi-Fi connectivity so you can connect, stream and download faster to newer mobile devices.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Netgear

Netgear
Networking

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go