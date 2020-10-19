Best Buy ‘Prep for the Holidays’ sale offers deals on HomeKit accessories, TVs, more

Best Buy has launched its Prep for the Holidays sale this morning with deals on tech, smart home accessories, and more. You’ll need a My Best Buy membership to cash in on some discounts, but it’s free to sign-up for here. Headlining is a 3-pack of Philips Hue A19 Smart LED Light Bulbs for $89.99. As a comparison, it typically goes for $125 or so and originally sold for $135. This is a great way to add some of Phillips’ latest smart bulbs to your home, offering support for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more top picks.

Best Buy Prep for the Holiday sale includes:

Browse through the rest of Best Buy’s Prep for the Holidays sale for more deals on everyday essentials, tech gifts, and more. You can browse through the entire promotion on this landing page.

Philips Hue Smart Bulbs feature:

Easy smart lighting. Add color to any room with a single smart bulb, which offers warm to cool white light as well as 16 million colors. Use Bluetooth for instant light control in one room, or connect to the Hue bridge (sold separately) to unlock the full set of smart lighting features.

