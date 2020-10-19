eufy’s HomeKit-enabled cameras, accessories, more from $28 today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, eufyHome via Amazon is offering up to 38% off its security cameras and accessories. Headlining is the eufy 2K Indoor Cam with HomeKit for $27.99. Regularly $40, today’s deal is $5 less than our previous mention and the best we’ve tracked. This model offers full 2K video feeds, making it easy to see what’s happening on your camera and more. With HomeKit compatibility, you’ll be able to easily pull up your camera within the Home app and more. It’s also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, as well. “Advanced” night vision rounds out the list of notable features on this affordable camera. Rated 4.6/5 stars. More below.

Another standout is the 1080p Wi-Fi Smart Video Doorbell for $89.99. As a comparison, that’s as much as $30 off the regular going rate and $10 under our previous mention. The eufy Video Doorbell delivers high definition feeds of activity outside your home, which is perfect for tracking packages and seeing when visitors arrive. You can communicate in real-time thanks to the built-in microphone and speaker. AI technology and a “sophisticated algorithm” ensure that you only get the right notifications sent to your phone. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Check out the rest of today’s sale for more deals on eufy smart home essentials. Don’t miss Anker’s charger and audio price drops from earlier this morning, as well for more deals on everyday essentials for your iPhone and Android devices.

eufy 2K Indoor Cam features:

Relevant Recordings: The on-device AI determines whether a human or pet is present and only records when an event of interest occurs.

The Key is in the Detail: View every event in up to 2K clarity (1080P while using HomeKit) so you see exactly what is happening inside your home.

Communicate From Your Camera: Speak in real-time to anyone who passes via the camera’s built-in two-way audio.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!