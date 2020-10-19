Anker offers up deals on power essentials, headphones, more from just $12

Amazon is offering up a new smartphone accessories sale this morning with deals on charging essentials, speakers, and more. Free shipping is available on orders over $25 or with a Prime membership. Headlining is the Anker PowerExtend Mini 2-port USB Wall Charger for $11.69. As a comparison, it was originally listed at $15 before dropping to $13 and then today’s deal price. This ultra-portable wall charger offers up to two AC outlets, 2.4A USB-A ports, and more in a sleek design. It’s a great option for basic charging if you need to add a few outlets and ports in a tight space. Rated 4.5/5 stars. More deals below.

Other notable deals include:

For more deals, don’t miss this morning’s TP-Link smart home sale that offers up prices from $14. You’ll find a nice price drop on the dual outlet smart plug at $18, which marks one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time.

Anker PowerExtend Mini features:

Perfectly Portable: At just 3.3 inches long and 1.2 inches thick, PowerExtend USB Plug 2 mini is small enough to hold in your hand.

4-in-1: Equipped with 2 AC outlets and 2 PowerIQ-enabled USB charging ports to provide power for up to 4 devices simultaneously.

Superior Safety: Our exclusive 7-point safety system includes a fire-retardant casing.

