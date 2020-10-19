Anker offers up deals on power essentials, headphones, more from just $12

Amazon is offering up a new smartphone accessories sale this morning with deals on charging essentials, speakers, and more. Free shipping is available on orders over $25 or with a Prime membership. Headlining is the Anker PowerExtend Mini 2-port USB Wall Charger for $11.69. As a comparison, it was originally listed at $15 before dropping to $13 and then today’s deal price. This ultra-portable wall charger offers up to two AC outlets, 2.4A USB-A ports, and more in a sleek design. It’s a great option for basic charging if you need to add a few outlets and ports in a tight space. Rated 4.5/5 stars. More deals below.
Other notable deals include:
- PowerPort Cube: $16 (Reg. $20)
- 20000mAh PowerCore Essential Battery: $36.50 (Reg. $45)
- 10000mAh Wireless Qi Battery: $30 (Reg. $35)
- PowerConf Bluetooth Speaker: $99 (Reg. $129)
- 7-in-1 USB-C Hub: $25.50 (Reg. $30)
- 2-pack 12W Wall Charger: $12 (Reg. $14)
- 6-foot PowerLine III USB-C Cable: $13 (Reg. $18)
- Soundcore Life Q20 Wireless Headphones: $45 (Reg. $60)
- 15W Alloy Qi Charging Pad: $22 (Reg. $30)
- 12-outlet + 3 USB Surge Protector: $24.50 (Reg. $30)
- …and more!
For more deals, don’t miss this morning’s TP-Link smart home sale that offers up prices from $14. You’ll find a nice price drop on the dual outlet smart plug at $18, which marks one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time.
Anker PowerExtend Mini features:
- Perfectly Portable: At just 3.3 inches long and 1.2 inches thick, PowerExtend USB Plug 2 mini is small enough to hold in your hand.
- 4-in-1: Equipped with 2 AC outlets and 2 PowerIQ-enabled USB charging ports to provide power for up to 4 devices simultaneously.
- Superior Safety: Our exclusive 7-point safety system includes a fire-retardant casing.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!