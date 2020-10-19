Home Depot 1-day smart lock sale: Up to 40% off Schlage, Kwikset, more

Today only, as part of its Special Buys of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 40% off select smart door locks and hardware. All orders can enjoy free shipping today. Our top pick is the Schlage Camelot Smart Door Lock for $179.99. Originally $298, it tends to be sold around $225 to $250 regularly. Today’s deal matches our previous mention. Notable features include three alert modes that provide accurate push notifications about what kind of activity is happening in your home, alongside compatibility with Alexa, Z-Wave, and more. This is a great way to upgrade your security system without spending too much cash up front. Rated 4.4/5 stars by nearly 400 Home Depot reviewers. Check out the entire sale here or hit the jump for more.

Another standout offer today is the Kwikset Powerbolt2 Deadbolt for $59. Regularly $90 or more, today’s deal is in line with our previous mentions. Notable features here include an electronic keypad design, a sleek satin finish, and the ability to enter without a key. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Make sure to check out the rest of today’s sale at Home Depot for more deals on Schlage, Kwikset, and more.

Schlage Camelot features:

Control your home from anywhere with the Camelot Satin Nickel Connect Smart Lock with Alarm and Universal Accent Lever Handle set. It combines advanced features and compatibility with your home automation system, freeing you from the hassles of using keys. The Accent lever features an elegant wave-like design that effortlessly matches a room’s style without overshadowing it, while the Camelot handle set’s scalloped architectural details add instant charm.

