RAVPower Filehub 60W 6-port charger has 24W USB-C, data transfer, more at $17

RAVPower is offering its Filehub 60W 6-port Charger with 24W USB-C for $17.09 shipped with the code PRO80 at checkout. For comparison, it has a list price of $46 direct from RAVPower, goes for $29 at Amazon, and is on sale for $24 there right now. The lowest price that we’ve tracked at Amazon is $18 and today’s deal is the best available. This charger has six individual ports, two 1A, three 2.4A, and one 24W USB-C. The two 1A ports double as data transfer hookups, where you can plug storage into one and your device into the other. RAVPower says that when you do this, your devices will charge overnight and “have plenty of space” as your photos, videos, documents, and more can be moved to the external drive, be it an SSD or some other form of storage. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Now, if charging isn’t your main concern, RAVPower’s Filehub is a great alternative. The main thing that this Filehub does is transmit your data over a wireless connection. It’ll create its own Wi-Fi network and allow you to wirelessly access a flash drive, external SSD, or even Ethernet. That’s right, hook up an Ethernet cable and it functions as a battery-powered 802.11n Wi-Fi router, which is great for when you’re traveling. At $13 Prime shipped on Amazon in renewed condition, you’ll score a 90-day warranty and save some cash when compared to today’s lead deal.

Looking for other charging accessories? Anker’s roundup from earlier today has you covered. Prices start at just $12 Prime shipped and you’ll find plenty of killer deals here, including the PowerExtend Mini for $12, PowerPort Cube at $16, USB-C hubs, and much more.

RAVPower Filehub 60W Charger features:

High-Speed Technology: 24W Max output power delivery & QC3.0 delivers fast power to your iPad Pro, iPhone, Samsung & Switch; colossal 60W USB charging station with 6 ports to charge phones & tablets; charge a phone to 80% in just 35mins

Wide Compatibility: Charge 4X faster than conventional chargers thanks to Qualcomm Quick Charge 3. 0 & USB C Quick Charge; just need one USB charging station to fast charge all your devices

Protected Inside, Solid Outside: TÜV Rheinland / CE / FCC / RoHS Certified, RAVPower ensures 100% safe charging with overcharging, overheating & short circuit protections

Auto Back Up While Charging: Plug in your phone & wake up with a full battery & plenty of space, best backup tool for your iPhone & iPad to any portable hard drive & SSD

