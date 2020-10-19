Add these SOG multi-tool kits to your EDC at up to 40% off, deals from $28

Today only, Woot is offering up to 40% off SOG multi-tools with deals starting from $28. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. One standout here is the SOG Baton Q4 EDC Multitool Kit with Hex Driver Set for $43.99. Regularly $70 and currently fetching $67 at Amazon, today’s offer is as much as 37% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also matching the lowest price we have seen it fall to on Amazon. SOG Baton Q4 EDC is a small tool kit consisting of the magnetic multi-tool itself (Hex/Torx screwdriver, bottle opener, can opener, pliers, and wire cutter) as well as Hex driver set. Alongside the anodized aluminum handle, it is made of 5Cr15MoV steel and measures out at about 7-inches long. Rated 4+ stars from over 720 Amazon customers. More deals below.

You’ll want to browse through the rest of today’s SOG Woot sale right here for additional deals. The SOG Multitool EDC Pen Light is down to $27.99 today, which makes for a great alternative to today’s lead deal if you’re looking for a knife oriented multi-tool. Regularly $42+ at Amazon and now at the lowest price we can find, this one houses a pocket knife, slotted screwdriver, pen light, and bottle opener. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds on Amazon as well.

Be sure to check out this ongoing deal on Kershaw’s SpeedSafe-Assisted Cryo Pocket Knife. Then head over to our roundup of the best multi-tool options starting from just $5 for additional options to add to your EDC.

More on the SOG Baton Q4 EDC Multitool Kit:

The SOG Baton Q4 is a small tool kit, a magnetic hex tool and Torx screwdriver set; includes bottle opener, can opener, pliers and wire cutter. These EDC tools serve as a Torx tool set for computers, phones and even a gun multitool; multi tool pocket knife, pliers and torx screwdriver set stows easy in the included custom leather case.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!