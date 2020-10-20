New Halloween movie sale from Apple starts at $5, plus $1 rental of the week, more

- Oct. 20th 2020 8:41 am ET

0

Apple’s getting ready for Halloween this week with a big movie bundle sale today. Alongside a new $1 HD rental, you’ll find a number of price drops from $5 across various genres. All of which will become a permanent part of your library. Hit the jump for all of our top picks.

Halloween movie bundles highlight today’s sale

With Halloween just around the corner, Apple’s iTunes storefront is offering a number of Halloween movie bundles. Some of our favorites include:

Other notable deals include:

This week’s $0.99 rental of the week is First Cow, which is regularly $5 or more at various other services.

