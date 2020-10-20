New Halloween movie sale from Apple starts at $5, plus $1 rental of the week, more

Apple’s getting ready for Halloween this week with a big movie bundle sale today. Alongside a new $1 HD rental, you’ll find a number of price drops from $5 across various genres. All of which will become a permanent part of your library. Hit the jump for all of our top picks.
Halloween movie bundles highlight today’s sale
With Halloween just around the corner, Apple’s iTunes storefront is offering a number of Halloween movie bundles. Some of our favorites include:
- King of Horror 9-film Collection: $60 (Reg. $90)
- The Conjuring Universe 6-film Collection: $40 (Reg. $60)
- Universal Monsters 8-film Collection: $40 (Reg. $60)
- Chucky 6-film Collection: $25 (Reg. $40)
- Final Destination 5-film Collection: $20 (Reg. $30)
- IT 2-film Collection: $15 (Reg. $20)
- Nightmare on Elm Street Collection: $40 (Reg. $60)
- Saw 8-film Collection: $20 (Reg. $40)
- Blair Witch 2-film Collection: $10 (Reg. $20)
Other notable deals include:
- The Social Network: $6 (Reg. $15)
- Back to the Future: $10 (Reg. $15)
- Back to the Future II: $10 (Reg. $15)
- Back to the Future III: $10 (Reg. $15)
- Ghostbusters: $8 (Reg. $15)
- The Mummy: $10 (Reg. $15)
- Dallas Buyers Club: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Parasite: $10 (Reg. $15)
- Josie and Pussycats: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Jobs: $5 (Reg. $10)
- I Am Ali: $5 (Reg. $10)
This week’s $0.99 rental of the week is First Cow, which is regularly $5 or more at various other services.
