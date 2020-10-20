Crocs Fall Flash Sale takes 40% off its most popular styles from $18

Crocs is having a Fall Sale that’s offering 40% off select styles of clogs, boots, and sneakers. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. One of the most notable deals for men is the Reviva Slip-On Sneakers. Originally priced at $55, however during the sale you can find them for $31. These sneakers are a nice option for transitional wear and they’re cushioned for additional comfort. This style is also lightweight and can be worn with jeans, shorts, joggers, or khakis depending on the occasion. Plus, you can choose from three color options and they’re rated 4.3/5 stars. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from the Crocs Fall Sale.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Also, be sure to check out New Balance’s Flash Sale that’s offering 25% off over 200 items.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!