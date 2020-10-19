New Balance’s Flash Sale takes 25% off over 200 styles + free shipping

New Balance offers over 200 styles of shoes starting from $40. Discount is applied in-cart. Inside this sale you can find great deals on running shoes, sneakers, hiking styles, and more. myNB Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Elevate your everyday look by adding the men’s 527 Lifestyles Shoes to your wardrobe. This style is currently marked down to $52 and originally were priced at $70. These shoes will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe because of how versatile they are. You can style them with jeans for casual outings or joggers too. They’re available in four color options and rated 4.2/5 stars from New Balance customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

