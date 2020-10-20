Fossil’s stealthy Nate Metal Watch hits $72.50 (Reg. $100), more from $55

Amazon is offering the Fossil Nate Quartz Stainless Steel and Metal Watch for $72.42 shipped. That’s $28 off the typical rate there and is among some of the lowest prices we’ve tracked. This stainless steel watch sports a stealthy appearance thanks to its black and gray styling. Stopwatch functionality is in tow, delivering easy-to-use time tracking across three separate dials for hours, minutes, and seconds. Water resistance allows it to survive depths of up to 165 feet, making it ready to withstand swimming, showering, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watches on sale.

More watches on sale:

If none of the watches above seem to be the right fit, consider perusing yesterday’s roundup. Leading the pack there is Timex’s Metropolitan R AMOLED Smartwatch at $152. This offer brings that watch to a new low alongside discounts on many others priced from $21.

Fossil Nate Metal Watch features:

Case size: 50mm; Band size: 24mm; quartz movement with 3-hand analog display; mineral crystal face; imported

Black plated stainless steel case; black dial with date window and gunmetal tone Arabic numerals

Black plated stainless steel bracelet with deployment-clasp closure; interchangeable with all Fossil 24mm watch straps

