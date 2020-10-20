Fossil’s stealthy Nate Metal Watch hits $72.50 (Reg. $100), more from $55

- Oct. 20th 2020 4:20 pm ET

From $55
0

Amazon is offering the Fossil Nate Quartz Stainless Steel and Metal Watch for $72.42 shipped. That’s $28 off the typical rate there and is among some of the lowest prices we’ve tracked. This stainless steel watch sports a stealthy appearance thanks to its black and gray styling. Stopwatch functionality is in tow, delivering easy-to-use time tracking across three separate dials for hours, minutes, and seconds. Water resistance allows it to survive depths of up to 165 feet, making it ready to withstand swimming, showering, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watches on sale.

More watches on sale:

If none of the watches above seem to be the right fit, consider perusing yesterday’s roundup. Leading the pack there is Timex’s Metropolitan R AMOLED Smartwatch at $152. This offer brings that watch to a new low alongside discounts on many others priced from $21.

Fossil Nate Metal Watch features:

  • Case size: 50mm; Band size: 24mm; quartz movement with 3-hand analog display; mineral crystal face; imported
  • Black plated stainless steel case; black dial with date window and gunmetal tone Arabic numerals
  • Black plated stainless steel bracelet with deployment-clasp closure; interchangeable with all Fossil 24mm watch straps

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

From $55
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Fossil Timex

About the Author