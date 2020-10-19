Timex’s Metropolitan R AMOLED Smartwatch hits new low of $152, more from $21

Amazon is offering the Timex Metropolitan R AMOLED Smartwatch for $152.10 shipped. That’s $26 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2. This stylish smartwatch boasts a 1.2-inch AMOLED display that can deliver up to 12-day battery life. Timex Metropolitan R features automatic activity tracking that can provide quick insight for step count, distance traveled, and calories burned. Sleep and heart rate monitoring are also onboard alongside GPS, smartphone notification support, and the list goes on. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Check out our launch coverage to learn more. Continue reading to find more discounted timepieces from $21.

More watches on sale:

Oh, and while you’re at it, be sure to peek at the watch discounts we spotted on the weekend. Our favorite from the bunch is Citizen’s limited Eco-Drive Death Star Watch at $253, which happens to be $142 off and a new low. Only 1,977 units of this timepiece have been manufactured, paying homage to the year when the first Star Wars film was released. Swing by the rest of the sale to find more watches from $46.

Timex Metropolitan R AMOLED Smartwatch features:

1.2” high-resolution AMOLED touch display (390 x 390); Up to 12 days Smart battery life

24/7 Activity tracking; On-wrist optical heart rate with HR zone training; onboard GPS; Multiple workout modes

20mm brown leather & silicone combination strap features Quick Release spring bars; 42mm aluminum alloy case with Gorilla Glass; Black ceramic top ring

