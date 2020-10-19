Timex’s Metropolitan R AMOLED Smartwatch hits new low of $152, more from $21

- Oct. 19th 2020 2:25 pm ET

From $21
0

Amazon is offering the Timex Metropolitan R AMOLED Smartwatch for $152.10 shipped. That’s $26 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2. This stylish smartwatch boasts a 1.2-inch AMOLED display that can deliver up to 12-day battery life. Timex Metropolitan R features automatic activity tracking that can provide quick insight for step count, distance traveled, and calories burned. Sleep and heart rate monitoring are also onboard alongside GPS, smartphone notification support, and the list goes on. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Check out our launch coverage to learn more. Continue reading to find more discounted timepieces from $21.

More watches on sale:

Oh, and while you’re at it, be sure to peek at the watch discounts we spotted on the weekend. Our favorite from the bunch is Citizen’s limited Eco-Drive Death Star Watch at $253, which happens to be $142 off and a new low. Only 1,977 units of this timepiece have been manufactured, paying homage to the year when the first Star Wars film was released. Swing by the rest of the sale to find more watches from $46.

Timex Metropolitan R AMOLED Smartwatch features:

  • 1.2” high-resolution AMOLED touch display (390 x 390); Up to 12 days Smart battery life
  • 24/7 Activity tracking; On-wrist optical heart rate with HR zone training; onboard GPS; Multiple workout modes
  • 20mm brown leather & silicone combination strap features Quick Release spring bars; 42mm aluminum alloy case with Gorilla Glass; Black ceramic top ring

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

From $21
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Citizen Timex

About the Author