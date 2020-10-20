Nixplay Smart Digital Frames deliver photos right from iPhone or Android from $115

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering is the Nixplay 10.1-inch Smart Digital Picture Frame for $114.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $180 and today’s deal is the second-best we’ve tracked at Amazon. Those looking to relive family memories, vacations, and more will want to consider picking up this popular digital picture frame. You can playback both videos and still images here, all of which are transferred from the free iOS and Android app. Rated 4.8/5 stars. More below.

Also on sale today is the 2K 9.7-inch model at $179.99. That’s as much as $100 off the regular going rate. This model goes with a slightly smaller display in exchange for a 2K display. You’ll find many of the same features mentioned above alongside the 2048×1536 display and more. Rated an impressive 4.8/5 stars.

Shop the rest of today’s sale for additional Nixplay smart frames on sale. Just click through the listings on this page to see the various price drops.

Nixplay Smart Digital Picture Frame features:

Share photos and videos from your phone or by email to the Nixplay frame, wherever it is; A great gift for new parents, grandparents, newlyweds, college kids or families separated by distance. Send photos and photo playlists to your loved ones’ frames and invite others to share pictures to your frame; Create a photo-sharing network for your family that’s private, secure, and GDPR and CCPA-compliant.

