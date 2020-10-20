An Amazon low has come to OXO’s 6-quart POP Container, now just $12

Amazon is offering the 6-quart OXO Good Grips POP Container for $11.99 Prime shipped. Also at Home Depot. For comparison, it normally goes for $20 and we’ve never tracked it any lower at Amazon in the past. Today’s deal marks an all-time low. If you’re looking for a killer way to organize your pantry, this is a fantastic option. My wife loves these are they allow us to see exactly what’s inside and how much is left. Plus, they’re airtight, ensuring your food will likely stay fresher than it would have in its original container. With a 6-quart capacity, this has plenty of room to hold a full bag of chips or anything else of a similar size. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you just need a way to keep your spices, OXO has you covered. This 0.2-quart POP container features the same airtight seal and transparent design as today’s lead deal, but comes in at 50% less since it’s just $6 Prime shipped. It’s quite a bit smaller, meaning it’ll really only be good for spices and herbs. But, thanks to the aforementioned seal, they should stay good for quite a while.

Looking for other ways to upgrade your kitchen? Well, Amazon has you covered. Right now we’re tracking a sale that starts at just $5, offering you a plethora of choices when it comes to upgrading your kitchen with new bakeware and more.

OXO Good Grips POP Container features:

OXO Good Grips POP Containers’ airtight, space-efficient design keeps dry foods fresh and your cupboards organized

New shapes, sizes and BPA free, dishwasher-safe construction stack perfectly with all POP Containers and can be customized to fit any space

Convenient fill line makes it easy to store staples like cereal, flour, sugar, pasta, rice, coffee, nuts and snacks

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!