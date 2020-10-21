Today, Acer is updating a number of its product lineups for consumers and gamers alike. From the brand-new Porsche Design Acer Book RS to updated Swift and Spin laptops, ConceptD creator-focused machines, and even gaming monitors, Acer is taking everything to the next level.

Enjoy high-end design with the new Porsche Design Acer Book RS

Acer partnered with Porsche Design to launch the Acer Book RS, a laptop “where high-end design and performance come together.” This laptop features an all-metal chassis with up to the latest 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce MX350 graphics card. In all, it weighs just 1.2kg (or 2.65lbs), which is quite light for something made entirely of metal. To top it all off, there is a carbon fiber cover, which adds a bit of flair and calls back to Porsche’s motorsports history.

There are a backlit keyboard and a glass touchpad that offers multi-gesture support for ease-of-use on the Porsche Design Acer Book RS. For I/O, you’ll find USB-C, Thunderbolt 4, and USB 3.2 Gen 2 available here, as well as Wi-Fi 6 Gig+ and much more. The 14-inch FHD IPS touchscreen has a 100% coverage of sRGB and offers a 90% screen-to-body ratio. Porsche and Acer are also offering a premium package that includes a mousepad, mouse, carrying pouch, and notebook sleeve. This accentuates the unique design of the laptop and gives you some necessary accessories to use while on-the-go.

The Porsche Design Acer Book RS will be available at a starting price of $1,399.99.

Acer updates its consumer notebooks with new Swift, Spin, and Aspire laptops

If you’re a fan of Acer’s Swift, Spin, or Aspire laptops, then we’ve got a treat for you: they’re all getting upgraded. We’ll start out with the Swift 3X. This laptop features Intel’s new Iris Xe MAX discrete graphics with 11th gen processors, offering creative professionals the ability to enjoy powerful on-the-go performance for both work and gaming. Weighing in at 3.02lbs, the Swift 3X is quite light and can be charged up with four hours of use in just 30-minutes. When fully charged, you’ll enjoy around 17.5-hours of battery life until it’s time to plugin again. For the display, there’s a 14-inch FHD IPS screen that will cover 72% of the NTSC color gamut and has an 84% screen-to-body ratio. When it comes to I/O, you’ll be covered with an array of USB-C, Thunderbolt 4, Wi-Fi 6 Gig+, and much more.

Next up is the Spin 5, with the 360-degree hinge that allows it to transform into a “variety of different form-factors.” This means it can be a tablet for taking notes, clamshell for typing, or even a tent for watching movies. You’ll find up to an 11th gen Intel Core i7 processor here with Iris Xe graphics, ensuring you have enough power to get through just about any task at hand. The 3:2 IPS VertiView display delivers “18% more screen real-estate compared to a 16:9 display.” Having used a 3:2 screen before, I do prefer this ratio to standard 16:9 laptops. The screen also utilizes Wacom AES technology with the integrated Acer Active Stylus, giving you the ability to draw or write with ease. similar to the Spin 3X, you’ll find up to 15-hours of battery life, USB-C ports, and Thunderbolt 4, alongside Killer 1650 Wi-Fi and much more.

Enjoy a smaller package with the Spin 3, thanks to its 13.3-inch 16:10 display that offers a WQXGA (2560×1600) resolution. The IPS display is multi-touch, and like the Spin 5 above, you’ll find a 360-degree hinge here. It also leverages the latest 11th gen Intel Core processors with Iris Xe graphics, the Acer Active Stylus, USB-C and Thunderbolt 4, and much more.

Acer’s new Aspire 5 offers practicality and performance. Also offering the latest 11th gen Intel Core processors and Iris Xe graphics, you’ll have the option to add in NVIDIA’s GeForce MX450 here for a bit of extra horsepower. It also sports up to 24GB of RAM and a 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD alongside a 2TB HDD, depending on the configuration you get. With Wi-Fi 6 Gig+ in tow, you’ll enjoy fast wireless browsing as well.

Acer’s Swift 3X will be available in December starting from $899.99. The Acer Spin 3 will be available in March 2021 starting from $849.99. The Acer Spin 5 will be available in February 2021 starting from $999.99.

Acer’s latest Predator and Nitro gaming monitors give your desk a visual upgrade

Game at the highest level with Acer’s latest Predator monitors

Acer’s new lineup of Predator gaming monitors are built for those who want to enjoy the highest level of gaming. Compatible with NVIDIA’s G-SYNC technology, and with VESA DisplayHDR built into most of the panels available in this product category, you’ll enjoy high-quality gaming that’s designed to push your new 30-series graphics cards to the limit.

The lineup of the new Predator XB3 series of monitors include 1080p or 1440p resolutions that offer high refresh rates and VESA DisplayHDR certifications. Each monitor is optimized to around different criteria, depending on what you’re after. The XB273U NV is Eyesafe-certified, while the CB253Q GW offers an impressive 380Hz refresh rate and a 0.5ms response time. Prefer something that can handle video and photo editing? The XB323U GX offers a 99% coverage of the Adobe RGB color spectrum.

Go UltraWide with the X34 GS, which offers a 3440×1440 resolution and uses an IPS panel to “deliver clear images even at wide viewing angles.” Also compatible with NVIDIA G-SYNC, you’ll find a 180Hz refresh rate here and a 0.5ms response time. Still compatible with VESA DisplayHDR, this monitor covers 98% of the DCI-P3 color spectrum.

Acer’s Predator XB273U NV will be available in January 2021 at $549.99. The Predator XB253Q GW will be available in January 2021 at $429.99. The Predator XB323U GX will be available in January 2021 for $899.99. The Predator X34 GS will be available in December for $999.99.

Give your desk a budget-focused upgrade with a new Acer Nitro monitor from $280

Acer is also introducing two new 27-inch Nitro monitors, alongside the above Predator screens. These are designed for more casual gamers, and you’ll find that they are both Eyesafe-certified to help prevent eye fatigue and viewing discomfort. The Nitro XV272U KV offers a 1440p screen and a 95% coverage of the DCI-P3 color spectrum. With up to a 170Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, this IPS panel is perfect for those seeking a mid-range monitor that is both quick and quality.

The Nitro XV272 LV comes in with a 1080p IPS screen that has a 165Hz refresh rate. A 90% DCI-P3 color spectrum coverage is available here, which means it won’t be quite as nice for video or photo editing, but it’ll still get the job done none-the-less.

The Nitro XV272U KV will be available in December for $399.99. The Nitro XV272 LV will be available in December for $279.99.

Acer’s new ConceptD PCs are aimed at creators

So far, we’ve seen both consumer- and gamer-focused computers and peripherals from Acer, but now it’s time to take a look at what the company has for content creators. ConceptD is the lineup here, and it offers devices for both professional and amateur creators. The powerful, but compact 18L ConceptD 300 desktop offers up to a 10th gen Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA RTX 3070 graphics card, and 64GB of RAM, which will chew through just about any editing task you throw at it. This pint-sized PC is designed to fit on any desk, and the gorgeous pure-white look is sure to match your office’s aesthetic. The front panel offers easy to access I/O, including an integrated SD reader and USB-C port for easy access.

Need to work while on-the-go? Well, the ConceptD 7 and ConceptD 7 Pro laptops are a perfect choice. Updated with 10th gen Intel Core processors and Wi-Fi 6 Gig+, you’ll also find Thunderbolt 3 and 4K displays here. The ConceptD 7 Pro offers up to the NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000 graphics card, which packs 16GB of GPU memory. The ConceptD 7 laptop, however, trades the Quadra-based cards for standard NVIDIA RTX GPUs, perfect for content creation and gaming alike.

Both notebooks offer a 15.6-inch 4K IPS PANTONE Validated display that has a 100% coverage of the Adobe RGB color space, ensuring your videos and pictures will be spot-on when it comes to color accuracy.

Acer’s ConceptD 300 desktop will be available in November in the EU for €1,299. The ConceptD 7 Pro laptop will be available in December for $3,499.99. The ConceptD 7 will be available in December for $3,299.99.

