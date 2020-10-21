Amazon’s offering Lululemon look-alike apparel from $13 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 30% off CRZ YOGA Collection. A notable deal from this event is the women’s High Waist Tight Yoga Pants Workout Leggings for $16.80 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $25, that’s an Amazon all-time low. These leggings feature a flattering high-waist and you can choose from over 38 color options. They were also designed to be buttery soft and have a breathable fabric to help keep you warm. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 9,000 reviews. Head below the jump to find to find even more deals today.

Another standout from this sale is the CRZ Yoga Quick-Dry Running Shorts for $16.80. These shorts are regularly priced at $24 and is another Amazon all-time low. This style looks identical to Lululemon’s Run Time Shorts that are priced at $58. They’re a perfect option for workouts and it has a zippered pocket to store a key or card. Rated 4.3/5 stars with over 2,000 reviews from Amazon customers.

Finally, be sure to check out our fashion guide to find additional deals today from top brands including Levi’s, Columbia, and more.

CRZ Yoga Running Shorts feature:

The fabric is a soft and ultralight like feather,quick-drying, soft to touch and highly durable.

4 inches workout shorts with interior drawcord inside knit waistband for a perfect fit.

Athletic shorts with inner lining helps prevent rubbing and chafing, making it a great running shorts.

Back zip pocket & internal waistband pockets could stash the essentials.

Shorts great for intense gym workout, weight-lifting, cardio, running or just walking.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!