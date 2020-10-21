Home Depot discounts Ring Video Doorbell, Echo speakers, more up to 40%

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to 40% off smart home speakers, cameras, and accessories. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the 1080p Ring Video Doorbell at $69.99. As a comparison, it typically goes for $100. The latest Ring Video Doorbell arrives with a more flexible design than its predecessor that can run off either a rechargeable battery or hardwired connection. Notable features off the top include support for two-way talk with the addition of noise cancellation. It also has privacy and motion zones, so users can tweak and setup movement notifications as needed. Rated 4.7/5 stars. More below.

Another standout today is the 3rd Generation Echo Dot at $18.99. Regularly as much as $50, today’s deal matches Prime Day and the best we’ve seen. Echo Dot delivers access to Amazon’s voice assistant, plays music, and controls various devices around your home. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Shop the rest of today’s sale for more deals on Amazon speakers, Ring cameras, and other smart home essentials. This is a great way to beat the Black Friday rush and November lock-in some of the best prices we’ve seen to date.

Ring Video Doorbell features:

See, hear and speak with visitors from anywhere with the new and improved Video Doorbell. Customize your motion zone settings to focus only on important areas, and then receive real-time notifications on your phone or tablet when there’s movement at your door. With infrared night vision and live view capabilities, you can check in on what matters anytime from the free Ring app. Ring Video Doorbell lets you stay conveniently connected to home—no matter where you are.

