The Schwinn Day Tripper Bike Trailer hauls 100-pounds of cargo: $100 ($25 off)

Amazon is offering the Schwinn Day Tripper Cargo Bike Trailer for $99.99 shipped. That’s $25 off the typical rate there and comes within $1 of the lowest Amazon price we have tracked in over a year. If you’ve been relying on a bike more these days or have the desire to going forward, this is an add-on worth keeping in your repertoire. It boasts 16-inch wheels and a sturdy frame that allow you to stow and easily haul up to 100-pounds of gear. When not in use you’ll be able to fold it down, making it a cinch to store. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If a large basket will do the trick, consider Bell Tote 900 at $30. I picked this up a month or two ago and can tell you first-hand that it’s very sturdy and able to easily support the 20-pound weight capacity that Bell touts. Arming your bike with it means you’ll be able to easily throw a couple bags of groceries inside.

For those of us that live in a cooler climate, we know that winter isn’t conducive to riding a bike to stay fit. Thankfully you still can when snatching up the deal we found on Sunny Health & Fitness’ Premium Exercise Bike. It’s fallen to a 2020 low and is all yours for $304.50. This deal delivers $94 in savings, making now an ideal time strike.

Schwinn Day Tripper Cargo Bike Trailer features:

Take along your gear for the ride with the Schwinn Day Tripper Cargo Trailer; The wide frame provides large towing and storage capacity, while the two wheel design limits torque placed on your bicycle for unhindered performance

A unique folding frame design and quick release wheels pack up neatly for compact storage and transport

For added versitility, enjoy the ease of one time installation with the universal coupler that easily attaches to almost any bicycle

