The Schwinn Day Tripper Bike Trailer hauls 100-pounds of cargo: $100 ($25 off)

Amazon is offering the Schwinn Day Tripper Cargo Bike Trailer for $99.99 shipped. That’s $25 off the typical rate there and comes within $1 of the lowest Amazon price we have tracked in over a year. If you’ve been relying on a bike more these days or have the desire to going forward, this is an add-on worth keeping in your repertoire. It boasts 16-inch wheels and a sturdy frame that allow you to stow and easily haul up to 100-pounds of gear. When not in use you’ll be able to fold it down, making it a cinch to store. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
If a large basket will do the trick, consider Bell Tote 900 at $30. I picked this up a month or two ago and can tell you first-hand that it’s very sturdy and able to easily support the 20-pound weight capacity that Bell touts. Arming your bike with it means you’ll be able to easily throw a couple bags of groceries inside.
For those of us that live in a cooler climate, we know that winter isn’t conducive to riding a bike to stay fit. Thankfully you still can when snatching up the deal we found on Sunny Health & Fitness’ Premium Exercise Bike. It’s fallen to a 2020 low and is all yours for $304.50. This deal delivers $94 in savings, making now an ideal time strike.
Schwinn Day Tripper Cargo Bike Trailer features:
- Take along your gear for the ride with the Schwinn Day Tripper Cargo Trailer; The wide frame provides large towing and storage capacity, while the two wheel design limits torque placed on your bicycle for unhindered performance
- A unique folding frame design and quick release wheels pack up neatly for compact storage and transport
- For added versitility, enjoy the ease of one time installation with the universal coupler that easily attaches to almost any bicycle
