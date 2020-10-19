Sunny Health & Fitness’ Premium Exercise Bike strikes $304.50 (2020 low)

Amazon is offering the Sunny Health & Fitness Premium Exercise Bike for $304.59 shipped. That’s $94 off what you’d spend direct and beats the lowest 2020 offer we have tracked by $10. If you’ve been on the hunt for a way to keep cycling throughout winter months ahead, this deal may be calling your name. It has a 40-pound flywheel that helps keep your legs moving and a belt-drive system that’s said to require little to no maintenance. This unit sports a 300-pound weight capacity and measures 49- by 20- by 47-inches. Rated 4+ stars from 71% of Amazon shoppers.

Want to keep tabs on your activity? Today’s savings will easily cover Amazfit Band 5 at $50. This recent release debuted about a month ago and despite having such a low price it manages to deliver a blood oxygen sensor. Even better, Alexa is inside, making it a cinch to control a wide variety of smart home gadgets.

If you haven’t pulled the trigger on the lead deal, take a moment to look at some other Sunny Health & Fitness discounts we spotted around Prime Day. The deals are still live, allowing you to start building your at-home gym from $75.

Sunny Health & Fitness Exercise Bike features:

40 pound flywheel keeps the momentum of your legs moving forward as you pedal. Whether you ride hard or ride slow, you will always be in control of your workout.

Stay in command of your workout with the exercise bike designed for maximum stability for a quiet and controlled workout. . The belt drive is low maintenance and is very smooth to encourage a longer workout.

Burn more calories and crank up workout intensity with the steeples resistance. Various levels of tension give your legs the power to pedal intensely or give them a break with an easier workout.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!