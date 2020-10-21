Skagen, Citizen, and Timex timepieces plunge as low as $39 (Up to 57% off)

Amazon is offering the Skagen Nillson Stainless Steel Watch for $39 shipped. Note: Stock is running low, but more are on the way. That’s $51 off what it’s been averaging there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $23. This Skagen offering features a minimalistic design that’s quite versatile. The case size measures 40mm and it’s comprised of stainless steel. A black 20mm leather band adheres it to your wrist, helping contribute to its sleek appearance. The entire thing is IP67 dust- and splash-resistant, delivering an option that’s ready to withstand an accident here or there. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watches on sale.

Now that you’ve perused today’s watch deals, it’s time to double-check yesterday’s batch of discounts. Fossil’s stealthy Nate Metal Watch leads the pack at $72.50. And if that price is too high for you, no need to worry as there are others there listed as low as $55.

Skagen Nillson Stainless Steel Watch features:

  • Featuring a 40mm case, scratch-resistant mineral crystal glass, Quartz movement with 3-hand analog display
  • Black 20mm leather band with a Single Prong Strap Buckle closure
  • Water Resistance (IP67) dust & splash resistant

