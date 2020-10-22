Amazon Rivet mirror and lighting deals abound from $34 (Up to 42% off)

Amazon is offering its Rivet Iron Mirror with Wood Shelf for $50.38 shipped. That’s 28% off the typical rate there and marks the lowest price we have tracked since March. This stylish mirror boasts a vintage and modern look. A wooden shelf adds utility by providing an easy place to store a few items. Materials used include glass, iron, and rubber wood. Ratings are still rolling in, but Rivet is reputable. Continue reading to find more related deals from $34.

More Rivet deals:

While you’re at it, you may also want to peek at the Walker Edison cabinet deals we spotted earlier today. Our favorite is its Kitchen Bar Cabinet at $141. It measures 38- by 30- by 16-inches and boasts three rows of glass hangers along with adjustable shelving. And that’s not all, more deals are there too with discounts up to $45 off.

Amazon Rivet Iron Mirror with Wood Shelf features:

Vintage and modern styles meet in this gracefully curved mirror with an attached shelf. Curves come to a peak at the top and bottom for an antique-like shape, while gold finish adds some glam. The wood shelf is a handy place for decorative items.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!