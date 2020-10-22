Walker Edison’s Kitchen Bar Cabinet hits $141, more up to $45 off

Amazon is offering the Walker Edison Kitchen Bar Cabinet for $140.84 shipped. That’s $39 off the typical rate there and comes within $12 of its all-time low. This mid-century modern piece of furniture aims to help organize your bar setup. It measures 38- by 30- by 16-inches and nearly everything can be enclosed using its tempered glass doors. There are three rows of glass hangers and adjustable shelving allows you to customize it to fit your needs. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another Walker Edison cabinet on sale.

We’ve also spotted the Walker Edison 4-Shelf Cabinet for $184.94 shipped. This deal shaves $45 off the typical rate there and is among the best 2020 pricing we’ve tracked. This tall cabinet towers 68-inches high and features four adjustable shelves. Each is ready to uphold 50-pounds of weight. A mid-century modern appearance is ready to uplift the look of almost any aging space. Rated 4/5 stars.

Finally, don’t forget to swing by the discount we discovered on Sauder’s Lift-Top Coffee Table. Buyers can score it for $136.50, a price that takes $43 off typical spending. And that’s not all, readers will also find several more options to choose from with pricing starting at $111.

Walker Edison Kitchen Bar Cabinet features:

Dimensions: 38″ H x 30″ L x 16″ W

Adjustable shelving

3 rows of glass hangers

Made of high grade MDF and tempered glass

Supports up to 250 lbs.

