Walker Edison’s Kitchen Bar Cabinet hits $141, more up to $45 off

-
AmazonHome GoodsWalker Edison
Get this deal Save $45 $141

Amazon is offering the Walker Edison Kitchen Bar Cabinet for $140.84 shipped. That’s $39 off the typical rate there and comes within $12 of its all-time low. This mid-century modern piece of furniture aims to help organize your bar setup. It measures 38- by 30- by 16-inches and nearly everything can be enclosed using its tempered glass doors. There are three rows of glass hangers and adjustable shelving allows you to customize it to fit your needs. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another Walker Edison cabinet on sale.

We’ve also spotted the Walker Edison 4-Shelf Cabinet for $184.94 shipped. This deal shaves $45 off the typical rate there and is among the best 2020 pricing we’ve tracked. This tall cabinet towers 68-inches high and features four adjustable shelves. Each is ready to uphold 50-pounds of weight. A mid-century modern appearance is ready to uplift the look of almost any aging space. Rated 4/5 stars.

Finally, don’t forget to swing by the discount we discovered on Sauder’s Lift-Top Coffee Table. Buyers can score it for $136.50, a price that takes $43 off typical spending. And that’s not all, readers will also find several more options to choose from with pricing starting at $111.

Walker Edison Kitchen Bar Cabinet features:

  • Dimensions: 38″ H x 30″ L x 16″ W
  • Adjustable shelving
  • 3 rows of glass hangers
  • Made of high grade MDF and tempered glass
  • Supports up to 250 lbs.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Walker Edison

About the Author

Outfit your iPhone with must-have Anker accessories
Home Depot reduces garage storage accessories by up to ...
Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Caudabe's new minimalist iPhone 12 cases
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $180

Remotely work with Sauder’s Lift-Top Coffee Table at $136.50 (Reg. $180), more

From $111 Learn More
Reg. $10+

New Switch eShop game deals up to 75% off: Mario, Mega Man, MK11, more

$2+ Learn More
60% off

Nordstrom Rack Boot Sale offers UGG, Hunter, Steve Madden, more from $40

From $40 Learn More

LEGO journeys to Sesame Street with new 1,300-piece Ideas creation

Read more Learn More
Reg. $95

Tastefully tidy up your room with Sauder’s Storage Chest: $61 (Reg. $95)

$61 Learn More
Reg. $70+

Crock-Pot’s Express 6-Quart Multi-Cooker is down to $40 today (Reg. $70+)

$40 Learn More
$130

Score NETGEAR’s DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem for 500Mb/s plans at $100 (Save $30)

$100 Learn More

Netflix, YouTube, Disney Plus, more hit PlayStation 5 on launch day

Learn More