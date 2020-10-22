Garmin’s vivosmart 4 activity tracker counts steps, sleep, blood oxygen, more at $88

Amazon is offering the Garmin vivosmart 4 for $87.77 shipped. For comparison, it goes for $130 direct, $100 at Best Buy, and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re not a fan of the Apple Watch, but you’re searching for a way to track fitness goals and more, the vivosmart 4 is a great choice. The built-in display easily shows you how much progress you’ve made toward your step goal and is configurable. It also offers advanced sleep monitoring with REM sleep and can even gauge your blood oxygen saturation levels during the night. Plus, you’ll be able to track other things like heart rate, walks, runs, as well as see texts and calls right on your wrist. Rated 4.2/5 stars

Ensure you have a spare charger at the ready anywhere you go when you grab one with your savings. This one is just $11 Prime shipped at Amazon and it’ll work perfectly with your vivosmart 4. Just keep in mind that you should be able to go around seven days before it’s time to recharge again.

Prefer Apple? Well, both Sam’s Club and Amazon have the Series 6 on sale with prices from $375. Regardless of what model you’re after, it’s likely on sale right now. This is a killer if you’re interested in picking up the latest-and-greatest from Apple, so be sure to cash-in before the sale ends.

Garmin vivosmart 4 features:

Slim, smart activity tracker blends fashionable design with stylish metal accents and a bright, easy to read display

Includes advanced sleep monitoring with REM sleep and can gauge blood oxygen saturation levels during the night with the wrist based Pulse Ox sensor. (Not a medical device and not intended for use in the diagnosis or monitoring of any medical condition)

Fitness and health monitoring tools include estimated wrist based heart rate, all day stress tracking, Relaxation breathing timer, Vo2 Max, body battery energy monitor and more

Features dedicated activity timers for walks, runs, strength training, yoga, pool swims and others; Lens material: Polycarbonate. Strap material: Silicone

Get vibration alerts for All notifications, including calls, text messages and more (text replies available for Android device users). Display resolution: 48 x 128 pixels

Battery life keeps up with you; Lasts up to 7 days (excluding pulse ox sleep tracking) and is safe for swimming and showering, too

Connect to your compatible smartphone’s GPS so you can get accurate tracking during outdoor walks and runs

