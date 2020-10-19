Apple Watch Series 6 sees deepest cash discounts yet starting at $375

Sam’s Club is currently discounting a selection of Apple Watch Series 6 models starting at $374.98 shipped in a variety of styles for its members. Both 40 and 44mm offerings are on sale, as well as GPS and Cellular versions. Our top pick is on the 44mm GPS model at $399.98. Down from the usual $429 price tag, today’s offer is $15 under our previous Prime Day mention and marks the best cash discount we’ve seen to date. Apple Watch Series 6 brings plenty of upgrades to your wrist including the addition of a new blood/oxygen sensor. That’s on top of an even brighter always-on display than Series 5, as well as its new U1 chip and support for faster charging. Get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Apple Watch Series 6 models on sale:

A perfect way to spend some of your savings from today’s deal would be outfitting your Apple Watch with a new band. Whether you’re looking for some affordable options or want the pick up one of our favorite leather bands, be sure to swing by our feature on all the best styles.

If you’re not already a Sam’s Club member, we’re currently tracking an effectively free membership promotion going on right now. You can get all of the details right here on how to take advantage of the discount that makes today’s Apple Watch offer even more compelling. But then head over to our Apple guide for additional deals on iPads, Macs, and more.

Apple Watch Series 6 features:

GPS model lets you take calls and reply to texts from your wrist

Measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app

Check your heart rhythm with the ECG app

The Always-On Retina display is 2.5x brighter outdoors when your wrist is down

S6 SiP up to 20% faster than Series 5

