Kipling Seoul MacBook Bag for $68 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $110)

Amazon is currently offering the Kipling Seoul MacBook Bag for $67.50 shipped in the color Cloud Metal. Regularly priced at $110, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This backpack easily fits a 15-inch MacBook and has a slot that’s separate to help protect it. You can also carry your water bottle in its convenient pocket and its spacious interior can hold all of your belongings. It would be a great option for school, work, traveling, and more. With over 130 reviews, this backpack is rated 4.9/5 stars from Amazon customers. Be sure to head below the jump to find additional deals today.

Another great option is the Manico Slim Vintage Backpack that’s stylish and can be carried by both men or women alike. It also can fit your 15-inch MacBook and also has a USB charging port. It’s currently priced at $23.99 and rated 4.6/5 stars with over 2,500 reviews.

Finally, be sure to check out the Eddie Bauer Friends and Family Sale that’s offering 50% off sitewide, including clearance.

Kipling Seoul MacBook features:

  • Extended Strap Length: Shortest 19.25″ /Longest 34.75″
  • Adjustable, padded backpack straps
  • Zip-front pocket contains: 2 pen sleeves, cell phone pocket, and slip pocket
  • Laptop sleeve
  • Main compartment with a large slip pocket
  • Waterbottle pockets

