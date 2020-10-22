Eddie Bauer Friends + Famliy Sale takes 50% off sitewide including clearance from $20

Eddie Bauer’s Friends and Family Event is live! Save 50% off your purchase, including new fall arrivals. No code required. Plus, it’s offering an extra 50% off clearance items with promo code AUTUMN at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s Microtherm 2.0 Jacket that’s available in several color options and marked down to $90. For comparison, this jacket was originally priced at $229. This style is waterproof, highly-packable, and filled with down for added warmth. This is a nice gift idea for the holiday season and it’s rated 4.5/5 stars with over 700 reviews from Eddie Bauer customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

