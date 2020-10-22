Stanley’s 7-Qt. Leakproof Outdoor Cooler keeps contents cold for 27 hours: $40 (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the Stanley Adventure 7-quart Leakproof Outdoor Cooler for $39.99 shipped. That’s 20% off the typical rate and undercuts the best pricing we’ve tracked since April. This high-end cooler is ready to to keep contents ice cold for up to 27 hours. This feature Stanley touts as lasting nearly 40% longer than average solutions. It’s made with camping, fishing, picnics, and many other adventures in mind. Another notable perk is that this design boasts a silicone gasket which ensures superior insulation and makes it “completely leakproof.” Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Sacrifice overall capacity, a leakproof design, and some other features to spend significantly less on Coleman’s 5-quart FlipLid Personal Cooler. It clocks in at just $12, a price that works out to 70% less than the lead deal above. More than 6,400 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.6/5 star rating.

No matter which cooler you decide on, there’s no question that hauling it with a bike would be much easier with Schwinn’s Day Tripper Trailer. In fact, it’s able to haul an impressive 100 pounds of cargo. Right now you can snag it for $100 while bagging $25 in savings.

Stanley Adventure Leakproof Outdoor Cooler features:

The adventure cooler has double-wall foam insulation that keeps this ice box cold for up to 27 hours – nearly 40 percent longer than your typical coolers. It’s ideal for camping, fishing, picnics, or your everyday work lunch box.

The high-density polyethylene outer shell, sturdy latches allow this cooler to take a beating with the durable rubber string you can hold Stanley vacuum bottle on the flat top. The cooler is made of only BPA-free materials.

The heavy-duty top handle makes this cooler easy to grab and carry. The strings along the top can hold down a bottle or thermos giving you an extra free hand. It’s large yet light, weighing only 3.9lbs when empty.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

