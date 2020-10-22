Stanley’s 7-Qt. Leakproof Outdoor Cooler keeps contents cold for 27 hours: $40 (Save 20%)

-
AmazonSports-FitnessStanley
Get this deal Save 20% $40

Amazon is offering the Stanley Adventure 7-quart Leakproof Outdoor Cooler for $39.99 shipped. That’s 20% off the typical rate and undercuts the best pricing we’ve tracked since April. This high-end cooler is ready to to keep contents ice cold for up to 27 hours. This feature Stanley touts as lasting nearly 40% longer than average solutions. It’s made with camping, fishing, picnics, and many other adventures in mind. Another notable perk is that this design boasts a silicone gasket which ensures superior insulation and makes it “completely leakproof.” Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Sacrifice overall capacity, a leakproof design, and some other features to spend significantly less on Coleman’s 5-quart FlipLid Personal Cooler. It clocks in at just $12, a price that works out to 70% less than the lead deal above. More than 6,400 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.6/5 star rating.

No matter which cooler you decide on, there’s no question that hauling it with a bike would be much easier with Schwinn’s Day Tripper Trailer. In fact, it’s able to haul an impressive 100 pounds of cargo. Right now you can snag it for $100 while bagging $25 in savings.

Stanley Adventure Leakproof Outdoor Cooler features:

  • The adventure cooler has double-wall foam insulation that keeps this ice box cold for up to 27 hours – nearly 40 percent longer than your typical coolers. It’s ideal for camping, fishing, picnics, or your everyday work lunch box.
  • The high-density polyethylene outer shell, sturdy latches allow this cooler to take a beating with the durable rubber string you can hold Stanley vacuum bottle on the flat top. The cooler is made of only BPA-free materials.
  • The heavy-duty top handle makes this cooler easy to grab and carry. The strings along the top can hold down a bottle or thermos giving you an extra free hand. It’s large yet light, weighing only 3.9lbs when empty.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

Stanley

About the Author

Outfit your iPhone with must-have Anker accessories
Home Depot reduces garage storage accessories by up to ...
Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Caudabe's new minimalist iPhone 12 cases
Show More Comments

Related

$20

An Amazon low has come to OXO’s 6-quart POP Container, now just $12

$12 Learn More
Reg. $10+

New Switch eShop game deals up to 75% off: Mario, Mega Man, MK11, more

$2+ Learn More
60% off

Nordstrom Rack Boot Sale offers UGG, Hunter, Steve Madden, more from $40

From $40 Learn More

LEGO journeys to Sesame Street with new 1,300-piece Ideas creation

Read more Learn More
Reg. $95

Tastefully tidy up your room with Sauder’s Storage Chest: $61 (Reg. $95)

$61 Learn More
Reg. $70+

Crock-Pot’s Express 6-Quart Multi-Cooker is down to $40 today (Reg. $70+)

$40 Learn More
$130

Score NETGEAR’s DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem for 500Mb/s plans at $100 (Save $30)

$100 Learn More

Netflix, YouTube, Disney Plus, more hit PlayStation 5 on launch day

Learn More