Remotely work with Sauder’s Lift-Top Coffee Table at $136.50 (Reg. $180), more

- Oct. 21st 2020 11:44 am ET

From $111
0

Amazon is offering the Sauder Dakota Pass Lift-Top Coffee Table for $136.69 shipped. Note: Shipping is delayed by a couple of days or so. Also available at Walmart. Today’s offer works out to $43 off what you’d typically have to spend and is a match for the best price we’ve tracked in months. If you’re like me, you enjoy moving around the house when tackling remote work. Adding this coffee table to your setup paves the way for a comfortable setup when working from the couch. Its lift-top design is to thank for this, allowing you to bring your laptop or tablet up to a more comfortable viewing angle. Once lifted, owners will be pleased to find storage inside that’s perfect for stowing your tech when not in use. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Continue reading to find more coffee tables on sale.

More coffee tables on sale:

If you now plan to spend a majority of your work day in the living room, you may be able to reduce heating costs with one of the De’Longhi heater discounts we’ve found. Pricing starts at $64, allowing you to focus power towards a specific room and lower the thermostat by a couple degrees in the entire house. Our favorite is the wall-mountable De’Longhi 1500W Convection Panel Heater at $90.

Sauder Dakota Pass Lift-Top Coffee Table features:

  • Your purchase includes One Sauder Dakota Pass Lift-Top Coffee Table in Craftsman Oak Finish
  • Coffee table dimensions – 43 1/8” W x 19 ½” D x 19” H | Top Height measurement – 23 5/8” | Please refer to product pictures for a better view of table’s dimensions
  • Hidden storage compartment and shelf

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

From $111
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Walmart Sauder

About the Author