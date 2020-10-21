Remotely work with Sauder’s Lift-Top Coffee Table at $136.50 (Reg. $180), more

Amazon is offering the Sauder Dakota Pass Lift-Top Coffee Table for $136.69 shipped. Note: Shipping is delayed by a couple of days or so. Also available at Walmart. Today’s offer works out to $43 off what you’d typically have to spend and is a match for the best price we’ve tracked in months. If you’re like me, you enjoy moving around the house when tackling remote work. Adding this coffee table to your setup paves the way for a comfortable setup when working from the couch. Its lift-top design is to thank for this, allowing you to bring your laptop or tablet up to a more comfortable viewing angle. Once lifted, owners will be pleased to find storage inside that’s perfect for stowing your tech when not in use. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Continue reading to find more coffee tables on sale.

More coffee tables on sale:

If you now plan to spend a majority of your work day in the living room, you may be able to reduce heating costs with one of the De’Longhi heater discounts we’ve found. Pricing starts at $64, allowing you to focus power towards a specific room and lower the thermostat by a couple degrees in the entire house. Our favorite is the wall-mountable De’Longhi 1500W Convection Panel Heater at $90.

Sauder Dakota Pass Lift-Top Coffee Table features:

Your purchase includes One Sauder Dakota Pass Lift-Top Coffee Table in Craftsman Oak Finish

Coffee table dimensions – 43 1/8” W x 19 ½” D x 19” H | Top Height measurement – 23 5/8” | Please refer to product pictures for a better view of table’s dimensions

Hidden storage compartment and shelf

