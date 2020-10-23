Funko POP!, games, more on sale from $4 in today’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off select Funko POP!, games, and more. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. If you’re already doing some early holiday shopping, looking for stocking stuffers perhaps, today’s Gold Box is a great way to get started. There are 4+ star ratings across the board here with prices from $4.25. You’ll find all of our top picks down below.
Notable deals include:
- Funko POP! Santa: $6 (Reg. $10+)
- Funko POP! Fortnite Raptor: $6 (Reg. $10)
- Funko POP! Overwatch Junkrat: $6 (Reg. $10+)
- Funko POP! Harley Quinn: $7.50 (Reg. $12)
- Funko POP! Buzz Lightyear: $8 (Reg. $11)
- …and more!
Browse through the rest of today’s Gold Box for more deals on Funko POP!, games, plushes, and other easy stocking stuffers. Deals start at around $4, but some offerings are starting to go out of stock, so act quick if anything catches your eye.
Funk POP! feature:
- Santa Claus is now a stylized Pop! vinyl figure from Funko!
- This jolly fellow is the classic Santa Claus with his red coat and hat, a big white beard, and of course, presents for the children.
- Stylized collectable stands approximately 4.25 inches tall, perfect for any Christmas lover!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!