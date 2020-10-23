Funko POP!, games, more on sale from $4 in today’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off select Funko POP!, games, and more. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. If you’re already doing some early holiday shopping, looking for stocking stuffers perhaps, today’s Gold Box is a great way to get started. There are 4+ star ratings across the board here with prices from $4.25. You’ll find all of our top picks down below.

Notable deals include:

Browse through the rest of today’s Gold Box for more deals on Funko POP!, games, plushes, and other easy stocking stuffers. Deals start at around $4, but some offerings are starting to go out of stock, so act quick if anything catches your eye.

Funk POP! feature:

Santa Claus is now a stylized Pop! vinyl figure from Funko!

This jolly fellow is the classic Santa Claus with his red coat and hat, a big white beard, and of course, presents for the children.

Stylized collectable stands approximately 4.25 inches tall, perfect for any Christmas lover!

