Funko POP!, games, more on sale from $4 in today’s Gold Box

-
AmazonToys & HobbiesFunko Pop!
Get this deal Reg. $10 $4+

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off select Funko POP!, games, and more. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. If you’re already doing some early holiday shopping, looking for stocking stuffers perhaps, today’s Gold Box is a great way to get started. There are 4+ star ratings across the board here with prices from $4.25. You’ll find all of our top picks down below.

Notable deals include:

Browse through the rest of today’s Gold Box for more deals on Funko POP!, games, plushes, and other easy stocking stuffers. Deals start at around $4, but some offerings are starting to go out of stock, so act quick if anything catches your eye.

Funk POP! feature:

  • Santa Claus is now a stylized Pop! vinyl figure from Funko!
  • This jolly fellow is the classic Santa Claus with his red coat and hat, a big white beard, and of course, presents for the children.
  • Stylized collectable stands approximately 4.25 inches tall, perfect for any Christmas lover!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Toys & Hobbies

Funko Pop!

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Outfit your iPhone with must-have Anker accessories
Amazon discounts various 2020 iPad Pros to all-time low...
Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Caudabe's new minimalist iPhone 12 cases
Show More Comments

Related

New Sonic 30th Anniversary gear from Funko Pop! + Encyclo-speed-ia book, more

Learn More
Reg. $199

Upgrade your front door with Schlage’s Sense HomeKit Deadbolt at $164 (Save $35)

$164 Learn More
Reg. $130

NEOGEO Arcade Stick Pro mini console with 20 games now down to $100

$100 Learn More
45% off

Amazon’s Cole Haan 1-Day Sale offers shoes from $30 shipped

From $30 Learn More
57% off

Samsung’s Odyssey G7 1440p monitor hits $475 (Refurb, Orig. $700), more from $100

From $100 Learn More
Reg. $10

Apple brings back classic movies in the latest $5 weekend sale

$5 Learn More
40% off

Amazon 1-day KitchenAid sale from $6.50: Can openers, bowls, more

$6.50+ Learn More
30% off

Back massagers of various styles and prices start at $24 via Amazon, today only

From $24 Learn More