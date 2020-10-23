Home Depot offers up to 40% off power tools from RIDGID, RYOBI, Milwaukee, more

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 40% off power tools and accessories. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the RIDGID 18V OCTANE 2-tool Combo Kit for $279. As a comparison, there’s over $500 worth of value here, but this bundle typically goes for $350 or so. Today’s deal is $20 less than our previous mention. This bundle includes a hammer drill, impact driver, two 3Ah batteries, and wall charger. You’ll receive a carrying case, as well, which is perfect for keeping things organized. Rated 4.7/5 stars. More below.

Another standout is the RYOBI Cordless Rotary Kit for $99. Originally closer to $200, it typically sells for $175 or so these days. This is the second-best best offer we’ve tracked to date. You’ll receive the multi-tool itself, plus various accessories, an 18V battery, and wall charger. With a more or less cordless build, these multi-tools depart from a more burdensome wired Dremel design. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

You can check out the entire RYOBI, Milwaukee, and RIDGID sale here for more deals on top-rated tools and accessories. Are you building out a toolbox for the first time? Check out our DIY essentials guide for a step-by-step guide to putting together a toolbox.

RIDGID 2-tool Combo Kit features:

RIDGID introduces the 18-Volt OCTANE Lithium-Ion Cordless Brushless Combo Kit with Hammer Drill, Impact Driver, (2) OCTANE 3.0 Ah Batteries, Charger, and Bag. The 18-Volt OCTANE Brushless Hammer Drill and 6-Mode Impact Driver Kit features high performance brushless motors and advanced electronics that provide Best-in-Class power and intelligence.

