Osprey Centauri Backpack is Mac-ready and comes in a bunch of colors: $57.50 (Reg. $80)

Amazon is offering the Osprey Centauri Backpack in a variety of colors for $57.60 shipped. That’s $22 off the typical rate there and comes within $3 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. This sleek and stylish backpack features both laptop and tablet sleeves, allowing you to tote any modern MacBook alongside a majority of iPad sizes. Unzipping the front panel uncovers a handy organizational pocket that’s ready to keep a wide variety of travel essentials tidily stowed. Carrying your favorite magazine is also easy to do thanks to a sleeve that’s made with exactly that in mind. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Want something more affordable? If so, take a moment to look at Lenovo’s $17 backpack. It boasts a streamlined design that gets straight to the point without letting a bunch of frills get in the way. Like the deal above, it’s ready for any modern MacBook, but does forfeit the additional tablet and magazine sleeve.

And that’s not all, our roundup of Thule, Lowepro, and Cocoon bags is still live. Our top pick from that sale is Thule’s 23L EnRoute Backpack for $56. Not only can it stow both a 16-inch MacBook and 11-inch iPad Pro, a “hard-shell safe-zone compartment” protects your smartphone too.

Osprey Centauri Laptop Backpack features:

  • Padded laptop and separate zippered tablet sleeve (fits up to most 15” laptop)
  • Front panel organization pocket with key clip
  • Dual stretch mesh water bottle pockets

