Thule, Lowepro, Cocoon, and more bags discounted as low as $27 at Amazon

- Oct. 17th 2020 9:32 am ET

Amazon is offering the Thule 23L EnRoute Backpack for $56.16 shipped. That’s $44 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $22. This stylish Thule offering boasts both 16-inch MacBook and 11-inch iPad Pro sleeves. A “hard-shell safe-zone compartment” allows you to protect a smartphone, pair of sunglasses, and more or other valuables in hard-shell safe zone compartment. Side pockets ensure your water bottle, power adapter, and more can always be within reach. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bags on sale from $27.

More bags on sale:

And if you occasionally travel with a pet, we’ve got a deal for you. Right now you can score Amazon’s 30-inch Pet Crate for $29. This offer shaves 26% off, making now a great time to have it shipped to your door. It’s comprised of sturdy metal and can be folded flat for easily moving it around.

Thule 23L EnRoute Backpack features:

  • Safeguard a phone, sunglasses or other valuables in hard-shell safe zone compartment
  • High-visibility into main compartment from wide, L-shaped opening
  • Quickly access small valuables in soft-lined pocket

