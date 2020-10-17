Thule, Lowepro, Cocoon, and more bags discounted as low as $27 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Thule 23L EnRoute Backpack for $56.16 shipped. That’s $44 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $22. This stylish Thule offering boasts both 16-inch MacBook and 11-inch iPad Pro sleeves. A “hard-shell safe-zone compartment” allows you to protect a smartphone, pair of sunglasses, and more or other valuables in hard-shell safe zone compartment. Side pockets ensure your water bottle, power adapter, and more can always be within reach. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bags on sale from $27.
More bags on sale:
- Timbuk2 VIP Pack: $90 (Reg. $135)
- Timbuk2 Scumbags Origins Messenger Bag: $65 (Reg. $85)
- Cocoon Buena Vista Tablet Sleeve: $28 (Reg. $33)
- Lowepro ViewPoint BP250: $65 (Reg. $145)
- Osprey Ultralight Stuff Pack: $27 (Reg. $35)
And if you occasionally travel with a pet, we’ve got a deal for you. Right now you can score Amazon’s 30-inch Pet Crate for $29. This offer shaves 26% off, making now a great time to have it shipped to your door. It’s comprised of sturdy metal and can be folded flat for easily moving it around.
Thule 23L EnRoute Backpack features:
- Safeguard a phone, sunglasses or other valuables in hard-shell safe zone compartment
- High-visibility into main compartment from wide, L-shaped opening
- Quickly access small valuables in soft-lined pocket
