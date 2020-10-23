QNAP’s 4-bay NAS has 8GB RAM + dual 2.5GbE, more at $549

Amazon is offering the QNAP TS-453D-8G 4-Bay NAS for $549 shipped. Also at B&H. For comparison, it normally goes for over $700, with today’s deal being an all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. While most NAS systems have a single 1Gb Ethernet port, this model has dual 2.5Gb Ethernet, which allows you to transfer data over twice as fast, as long as your network can handle it. Plus, the PCIe expansion slot can be used to leverage 10GbE networking or NVMe SSD caching, depending on what your needs are. You’ll also find 8GB of RAM here, which is pretty killer when it comes to a pre-built NAS. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Ready to put a NAS in your network workflow, but need to save a bit more than today’s lead deal allows? Well, don’t forget that we’re tracking the QNAP TS-453Be 4-Bay NAS at $419 shipped. Spotted yesterday, this NAS has many features the above model does, but trades out 2.5GbE for 1GbE, and drops down to 8GB of RAM from 4GB.

However, for those in need of an all-in-one solution, the WD My Cloud 4TB Desktop HDD is a fantastic option. While it’s not expandable like either of the models above, 4TB of storage should be plenty for photo and video backups. Coming in at $160 shipped, this is a killer way to upgrade your storage game without having to worry about buying HDDs or managing RAID.

More about QNZP 4-bay NAS:

Intel Celeron J4125 quad-core 2.0 GHz processor (burst up to 2.7 GHz)

Intel HD Graphics 600

8GB SO-DIMM DDR4 (Max 8GB)

4 x 3.5-inch drive bays (Diskless)

2 x 2.5GbE ports

1 x PCIe Gen 2 slot

3 x USB 2.0 ports

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!