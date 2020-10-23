QNAP’s 4-bay NAS has 8GB RAM + dual 2.5GbE, more at $549

-
Amazonmac accessoriesBest PC Gaming DealsB&HNetworking
Get this deal $150+ off $549

Amazon is offering the QNAP TS-453D-8G 4-Bay NAS for $549 shipped. Also at B&H. For comparison, it normally goes for over $700, with today’s deal being an all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. While most NAS systems have a single 1Gb Ethernet port, this model has dual 2.5Gb Ethernet, which allows you to transfer data over twice as fast, as long as your network can handle it. Plus, the PCIe expansion slot can be used to leverage 10GbE networking or NVMe SSD caching, depending on what your needs are. You’ll also find 8GB of RAM here, which is pretty killer when it comes to a pre-built NAS. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Ready to put a NAS in your network workflow, but need to save a bit more than today’s lead deal allows? Well, don’t forget that we’re tracking the QNAP TS-453Be 4-Bay NAS at $419 shipped. Spotted yesterday, this NAS has many features the above model does, but trades out 2.5GbE for 1GbE, and drops down to 8GB of RAM from 4GB.

However, for those in need of an all-in-one solution, the WD My Cloud 4TB Desktop HDD is a fantastic option. While it’s not expandable like either of the models above, 4TB of storage should be plenty for photo and video backups. Coming in at $160 shipped, this is a killer way to upgrade your storage game without having to worry about buying HDDs or managing RAID.

More about QNZP 4-bay NAS:

  • Intel Celeron J4125 quad-core 2.0 GHz processor (burst up to 2.7 GHz)
  • Intel HD Graphics 600
  • 8GB SO-DIMM DDR4 (Max 8GB)
  • 4 x 3.5-inch drive bays (Diskless)
  • 2 x 2.5GbE ports
  • 1 x PCIe Gen 2 slot
  • 3 x USB 2.0 ports

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Best PC Gaming Deals B&H Networking QNAP

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Outfit your iPhone with must-have Anker accessories
Amazon discounts various 2020 iPad Pros to all-time low...
Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Caudabe's new minimalist iPhone 12 cases
Show More Comments

Related

QNAP’s latest 4K transcoding 4-Bay NAS falls to new low of $499, more from $300

From $300 Learn More

Prime Day QNAP NAS deals take up to $121 off to kickstart your setup from $159

From $159 Learn More
$320

Kickstart your home media server with QNAP’s 2-Bay NAS at $279.50 (Save $40)

$279.50 Learn More
$770

QNAP’s latest 6-Bay NAS has dual 2.5GbE ports at $649 (New low, save $121)

$649 Learn More
Reg. $549

QNAP’s 4-bay 4K-ready NAS drops to a new all-time low at $419 shipped

$419 Learn More
$300

Synology’s 2-Bay DS218+ NAS returns to all-time low at $250 (Save $50)

$250 Learn More

Synology’s latest DS920+ 4-Bay NAS sees $110 discount to new low of $440, more

From $136 Learn More

Help a family member out with TP-Link’s $40 Smart Wi-Fi Router (Save 20%)

$40 Learn More