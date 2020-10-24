TP-Link’s Powerline Extender Kit beams Wi-Fi through electrical wiring: $39 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is offering the TP-Link AV600 Powerline WiFi Extender for $38.99 shipped. That’s 22% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest 2020 Amazon offer we have tracked by $6. While mesh Wi-Fi is all the rage these days, Powerline solutions can turn out to be a more affordable way to expand your network’s reach. One these units is plugged into an outlet by your existing router and is then connected to it via Ethernet. From there it can transmit a wired signal with up to 600Mb/s speeds through your home’s electrical system. Simply plug in the second unit wherever you’d like at home to send your Wi-Fi signal there. As a backup, it can also operate using Wi-Fi instead of Ethernet, but speeds top out at 300Mb/s. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

For an even simpler solution, consider picking up TP-Link’s AC750 WiFi Extender at $30. Since it relies solely on Wi-Fi for extending your signal, it may not be as strong of a connection as what’s provided by the lead deal. That being said, no Ethernet cables are needed and you only have one power adapter to plug in instead of two.

Now that you Wi-Fi signal has improved, how about we give your home theater some attention? Right now you can score the Logitech Harmony Hub at $70. This handy accessory acts as a middleman between your smartphone and IR-controlled devices. With it you’ll be able to toggle power, volume, and more without needing to fumble for a remote. Even better, it paves the way for you to ditch eight remotes and just use a smartphone instead.

TP-Link AV600 Powerline WiFi Extender features:

WiFi powerline adapter provides up to 600Mbps Ethernet over power, up to 300Mbps WiFi. Ideal to be Ethernet extender who can easily go over the walls

As network adapters supporting HomePlug AV, easy to add multiple adapters and works under 110-240V

Power saving automatically reduces power consumption by up to 85%

