Apple’s official Sport Bands on sale from $40 including pride, more

Amazon is currently offering various official Apple Watch Bands on sale with 20% off or more. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Pride Edition Sport Band model at $39.99. You’d typically pay $49 for these Sport Loop Bands. This is the first discount we’ve seen since the spring and the second-best offer we’ve tracked all-time. Show your support with a Pride Edition band made of silicone. First released back at WWDC 2019, we found it to be a fun combination of the original and recently updated version in our hands-on review.

Amazon has a number of additional deals on Apple’s official Watch bands right now. You can score the standard Sport Band at $40, which is a 20% price drop from the typical price. Browse through the entire sale here for more deals.

Apple Watch Pride Sport Band features:

  • The Pride Edition Sport Band is assembled by hand from individual strips of colored fluoroelastomer.
  • The strips are then machine die-cut and compression-molded together.
  • This process results in subtle variations in the wavy rainbow design, making each band artfully unique.
  • Durable and strong, yet surprisingly soft, the band drapes elegantly across your wrist and feels comfortable next to your skin.
  • An innovative pin-and-tuck closure ensures a clean fit.

