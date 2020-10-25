Apple’s official Sport Bands on sale from $40 including pride, more

Amazon is currently offering various official Apple Watch Bands on sale with 20% off or more. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Pride Edition Sport Band model at $39.99. You’d typically pay $49 for these Sport Loop Bands. This is the first discount we’ve seen since the spring and the second-best offer we’ve tracked all-time. Show your support with a Pride Edition band made of silicone. First released back at WWDC 2019, we found it to be a fun combination of the original and recently updated version in our hands-on review.

Amazon has a number of additional deals on Apple’s official Watch bands right now. You can score the standard Sport Band at $40, which is a 20% price drop from the typical price. Browse through the entire sale here for more deals.

Apple Watch Pride Sport Band features:

The Pride Edition Sport Band is assembled by hand from individual strips of colored fluoroelastomer.

The strips are then machine die-cut and compression-molded together.

This process results in subtle variations in the wavy rainbow design, making each band artfully unique.

Durable and strong, yet surprisingly soft, the band drapes elegantly across your wrist and feels comfortable next to your skin.

An innovative pin-and-tuck closure ensures a clean fit.

