Apple Watch Series 5 discounted across various models with $79 off

Amazon offers various Apple Watch Series 5 models for $79 off. Free shipping is available for all. You can grab the 44mm GPS model in various colors for $349.97. This is the second-best offer we’ve tracked all-time at Amazon and the best we’ve seen in months.

The latest from Apple delivers a new always-on Retina display, 30% larger screen than Series 3, and a swimproof design. Improved features like heart rate tracking, ECG, and a new compass are a few of the other notable upgrades here. Of course, you’ll still get fitness tracking and the usual suite of notifications.

Make sure to put your savings towards good use and pick up an extra Apple Watch band. There are plenty of options out there, which you can find in our roundup starting at $5. Check out all of our top picks right here.

Next up, jump over to our Apple guide for all of the best deals on iPads, Macs, Apple Watch, and more.

Apple Watch Series 5 features:

GPS

Always-On Retina display

30% larger screen

Swimproof

ECG app

Electrical and optical heart sensors

Built-in compass

Elevation

Emergency SOS

International emergency calling

