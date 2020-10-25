Apple Watch Series 5 discounted across various models with $79 off

-
AmazonApple
Get this deal Reg. $429 $350

Amazon offers various Apple Watch Series 5 models for $79 off. Free shipping is available for all. You can grab the 44mm GPS model in various colors for $349.97. This is the second-best offer we’ve tracked all-time at Amazon and the best we’ve seen in months.

The latest from Apple delivers a new always-on Retina display, 30% larger screen than Series 3, and a swimproof design. Improved features like heart rate tracking, ECG, and a new compass are a few of the other notable upgrades here. Of course, you’ll still get fitness tracking and the usual suite of notifications.

Make sure to put your savings towards good use and pick up an extra Apple Watch band. There are plenty of options out there, which you can find in our roundup starting at $5. Check out all of our top picks right here.

Next up, jump over to our Apple guide for all of the best deals on iPads, Macs, Apple Watch, and more.

Apple Watch Series 5 features:

  • GPS
  • Always-On Retina display
  • 30% larger screen
  • Swimproof
  • ECG app
  • Electrical and optical heart sensors
  • Built-in compass
  • Elevation
  • Emergency SOS
  • International emergency calling

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Outfit your iPhone with must-have Anker accessories
ESR launches the “world’s first” MagSafe compatib...
Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Caudabe's new minimalist iPhone 12 cases
Show More Comments

Related

Apple Watch Series 5 sees big discounts for today only, up to $120 off

Shop now! Learn More

Official Apple Watch bands see rare discounts: Sport, Pride Edition, more

Shop now! Learn More
$10

Add this Nike-style Apple Watch band to your wrist in various colors from $7

From $7 Learn More
$55+ off

Amazon discounts various 2020 iPad Pros to all-time low prices

Shop now Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: iPad Pro up to $500 off, Home Depot fall tool sale, best Pixel 5 deals, more

Learn More

Latest 10.2-inch iPad returns to Amazon all-time lows

From $299 Learn More
Reg. $49

Apple’s official Sport Bands on sale from $40 including pride, more

$40 Learn More
$49 off

iPod touch deals deliver new all-time lows on various models from $150

From $150 Learn More