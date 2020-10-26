AmazonBasics, Fossil, Osprey, and Timbuk2 bags fall as low as $23 (Up to $149 off)

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted a variety of AmazonBasics, Fossil, Osprey, and Timbuk2 bags up to $149 off. Our favorite is Osprey’s Ultralight Stuff Pack for $23.10 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s up to 34% off the typical rate there, undercuts the other colorway discounts by at least $4, and comes within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. This Osprey offering boasts 1,098-cubic inches or 18 liters of total space. A stretchy mesh side pocket adds a bit more space perfect for hauling water bottles and more. Thin material throughout allows it to pack down into its own carrying case for extreme portability. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bags up to $149 off.

More bags on sale:

Oh, and while you’re at it, don’t forget to check out the deal we spotted on Osprey Centauri. Right now you can score this Mac-ready bag for $57.50. That’s $22 off what you’d typically have to spend and comes within a mere $3 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. It’s able to haul any modern MacBook alongside a wide variety of iPad sizes.

Osprey Ultralight Stuff Pack features:

Features volume of 1098 cubic inches or approximately 18 liters

Stretch mesh side pocket for gear or water bottles

Airmesh harness provides comfortable carry anywhere in the world

Packs down into its own carrying case

Pockets: 3 exterior

