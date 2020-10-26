AmazonBasics, Fossil, Osprey, and Timbuk2 bags fall as low as $23 (Up to $149 off)

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted a variety of AmazonBasics, Fossil, Osprey, and Timbuk2 bags up to $149 off. Our favorite is Osprey’s Ultralight Stuff Pack for $23.10 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s up to 34% off the typical rate there, undercuts the other colorway discounts by at least $4, and comes within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. This Osprey offering boasts 1,098-cubic inches or 18 liters of total space. A stretchy mesh side pocket adds a bit more space perfect for hauling water bottles and more. Thin material throughout allows it to pack down into its own carrying case for extreme portability. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bags up to $149 off.
More bags on sale:
- AmazonBasics 20-inch Urban Carry-On Spinner: $39 (Reg. $70)
- Fossil Buckner Leather Bag: $149 (Reg. $298)
- Timbuk2 Convertible Tote: $74 (Reg. $109)
- Osprey UL Packing Cube Set: $32 (Reg. $38)
- View all…
Oh, and while you’re at it, don’t forget to check out the deal we spotted on Osprey Centauri. Right now you can score this Mac-ready bag for $57.50. That’s $22 off what you’d typically have to spend and comes within a mere $3 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. It’s able to haul any modern MacBook alongside a wide variety of iPad sizes.
Osprey Ultralight Stuff Pack features:
- Features volume of 1098 cubic inches or approximately 18 liters
- Stretch mesh side pocket for gear or water bottles
- Airmesh harness provides comfortable carry anywhere in the world
- Packs down into its own carrying case
- Pockets: 3 exterior
