The ASUS ZenBook Duo offers dual screens for enhanced productivity: $1,100 (New low)

Amazon is offering the ASUS ZenBook Duo 14-inch Laptop with 1.8GHz i7/8GB/512GB for $1,099.99 shipped. Today’s deal marks a 15% price reduction and is the lowest that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This unique laptop has two individual screens. One is where you’d expect, and the other lives above the keyboard. The main display is 14-inches, while the second offers 12-inches of touchscreen real estate, though it’s at a different aspect ratio. You can essentially drag any window to the second screen and use it in unique ways, like previewing documents, using it to draw, or anything else. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Need something that can handle gaming and content creation at the same time? Well, the Acer Predator Helios 300 is a great choice. With a 2.6GHz i7, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and the RTX 2060 6GB GPU, this laptop is ready to handle whatever you throw at it. Plus, the larger 15.6-inch 144Hz display is perfect for both gaming and productivity while on-the-go. Considering this model comes in at $1,097, it saves you a few bucks from today’s lead deal while delivering more overall power. Just keep in mind there’s no secondary display available here for you to utilize.

Ready to pick up something that seems like it came out of Back to the Future? Well, the ThinkPad X1 Fold is a very unique laptop. It folds in half, making travel super simple. That’s right, this laptop folds on the display, giving you a few new ways to use it. You could attach a Bluetooth keyboard to the bottom half and use it as a traditional laptop, or open it up flat and draw on it like a tablet, the choice is yours.

ASUS ZenBook Duo features:

  • ScreenPad Plus: 12.6 inches matte touchscreen, giving your endless way to optimize your multitasking experience by extending the screen or split windows and apps on both displays
  • 14 inches Full HD NanoEdge touchscreen glossy main display
  • Latest 10th generation Intel Core i7 10510U Processor (8M Cache, up to 4.9 GHz)
  • Fast storage and memory featuring 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD with 8GB LPDDR3 RAM

