While you might think you know exactly what a laptop is, Lenovo wants you to rethink that. Since its inception, laptops have been a keyboard and mouse/trackpad attached to a display, but now that all changes. We’ve recently seen folding phones take a new form with things like the Microsoft Surface Duo and the Galaxy Z Fold 2, and Lenovo is bringing this unique style to laptops with the ThinkPad X1 Fold. With a starting price of $2,499, this unique laptop will set you back quite a bit, but the advantages could outweigh the costs.

When it comes to laptops, there’s generally a normal design. Keyboard with mouse/trackpad on the bottom, display up top. Lenovo tried to break the mold before with the C930’s dual displays, while ASUS launched the ZenBook Pro 15 that offered a ScreenPad in place of a normal trackpad. But, this time around, Lenovo is offering a bendable 13.3-inch OLED display that can fold up when not being used, or unfold into a large tablet or laptop, depending on what your immediate needs are.

That’s right, this laptop is a tablet and also ultra-portable. The display measures 13.3-inches and can be used in a propped-up mode with the Bluetooth keyboard like a standard laptop. But, in tighter spaces, you can bend the display in the center and attach the keyboard (or just use an on-screen keyboard) to enjoy working on a smaller screen, making this laptop the perfect meld between full production device and on-the-go workstation.

Built-in 5G/4G LTE allows you to work from anywhere

The ThinkPad X1 Fold isn’t just designed to work from anywhere with its bendable display. Lenovo also figured that users might want to be able to connect to the Internet from anywhere they are, whether Wi-FI is present or not. Because of this, the company built both 5G and 4G LTE into the ThinkPad X1 Fold to give it the ability to be always connected to a network, no matter where life takes you.

Pricing and availability

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold will cost $2,499.99 and is available to order starting now, and should begin shipping within a few weeks.

