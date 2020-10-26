Find the perfect gift for everyone on your list with Banana Republic’s Holiday Gift Guide. Inside the newly released guide, you will find hundreds of stylish options for both men and women. With prices for every budget in mind, Banana Republic is offering rates at just $6. So whether you’re looking for a stocking stuffer or to splurge on someone you love, head below the jump to find all of our top picks from Banana Republic’s Holiday Gift Guide. You will also want to check out the J.Crew Holiday Gift Guide here.

Banana Republic Men’s Gift Ideas

One of the top options from this gift guide for men is the Arctic Fleece Half-Zip Pullover. This is a new arrival to Banana Republic, and it’s designed for warmth. This pullover can be dressed up or down seamlessly, and it features a stylish contrasting trim. You can also choose from three color options, and it’s priced at $90.

Joggers are very popular for men this season, and Banana Republic has several great options for the gifting season. One of our top picks is the Slim Motion Tech Joggers that are priced at $80. These joggers are great for lounging or casual outings and pair perfectly with sneakers. Better yet, this style has sweat-wicking fabric as well as a four-way stretch for added comfort.

Top Women’s Gift Ideas

Gifting a scarf is always a great gift idea during the cool weather months, and Banana Republic’s are top-notch. Our favorite style is the color-block fuzzy style that’s priced at $58. This scarf would look cute draped over your shoulders as a wrap or worn around your neck paired with a coat. The fringe detailing adds a fashionable touch as well as the color-block design. It also features neutral color tones so it will be easy to pair with an array of tops or dresses.

Loungewear is perfect for gifting, especially when we’re spending more time at home due to the pandemic. For women, one of our top picks in loungewear is this Turtleneck Sweater. This is also a timeless style that she will wear in her wardrobe for years to come. If you’re looking for a versatile piece, this is a great option because you can easily pair it with skirts, jeans, or leggings alike. You can also layer it under vests or coats, and it’s available in three color options. You can pick one up for yourself or as a gift for $53.

