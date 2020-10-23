Over the past week, we’ve been covering a few top brand holiday gift guides, including The North Face and Carhartt. Today, J.Crew has released its Holiday Gift Guide, and we’re rounding up our top picks for everyone in your family. J.Crew’s Holiday Gift Guide offers budget-friendly options under $25 or splurge items increasing to over $250. There will be something for almost anyone on your list, and J.Crew is known for its timeless styles. Plus, if you sign up for a J.Crew Rewards Membership (free to sign up), you will receive complimentary delivery. So be sure to head below the jump to get your holiday shopping done early this year.

J.Crew Gift Ideas for Men

J.Crew is making holiday gifting a breeze this year with over six pages of ideas for men. One of our top picks for men is the Rugged Merino Wool Pullover. This classic style of pullover comes in two color options and has a two-button closure. I love this sweater because of how easy it is to dress up or down and the classic design can be worn for years to come. It’s currently priced at $55 with the promo code FRIDAY at checkout but regularly goes for $110.

Jeans are also another great idea for the holiday season, and J.Crew has impeccable options. Our favorite style is the 484 Slim-Fit Jeans in Light Wash. This classic style is great for tailgates, casual events, and everyday wear. They’re currently on sale for $79, and the hem of these jeans can be rolled for a fashionable look.

J.Crew Holiday Styles for Women

There are hundreds of styles to choose from for women, and our top pick from the J.Crew Holiday Gift Guide is the Chateau Parka in Italian Wool. I personally own this jacket and would highly recommend it. The wool material keeps you nice and warm while outing the cold. This jacket also features gold detailing that adds a luxurious touch, an array of fun color options, and a faux fur hood. Plus, you can purchase it for just $188, which is down from its regular $375 price.

Finally, the Tartan Scarf is a classic gift they can style for years to come, and it can be worn by both men or women alike. I also love the length and width of this style that can be worn as a wrap as well. It’s priced at just $35 and comes in four different plaid color options. You can also easily style this scarf with dresses, sweaters, jackets, and more.

