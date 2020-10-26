Fire TV Recast offers DVR functionality for OTA viewers at $130 ($100 off)

Amazon offers the Fire TV Recast 500GB DVR for $129.99. Free shipping is available for all. As a comparison, that’s a $100 savings from the regular going rate, a match of Prime Day along with the best we’ve seen in months. Fire TV Recast is Amazon’s answer to cutting the cord with 500GB of internal storage ready to record all your favorite shows from local channels. You can also leverage the streaming platform that’s baked-in to enjoy content from Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and many more. The 500GB hard drive has enough space for up to 75-hours of HD programming. Rated 4/5 stars by over 8,100 Amazon reviewers.

Save further and go with the new Fire TV Stick at $40. You’ll miss out on the integrated DVR features here, but its ultra-slim design is still worth a long look. Additionally, you’ll receive an Alexa remote, which makes it easy to control various smart home devices around your home and more.

Need a new antenna? Consider going with this top-rated 150-mile option from Vansky. It has great ratings and will help pull in channels from up to 150-miles away. That’s enough range to pick up most local channels and even some that are further away. This model also has two outputs, making it easy to connect with multiple TVs at once.

Fire TV Recast features:

Fire TV Recast is a DVR that lets you watch and record over-the-air TV at home with Fire TV or Echo Show, or on-the-go with a compatible mobile device—with no monthly fees.

Enjoy live sports, local news, late night shows, and other can’t miss TV from channels available through an HD antenna (sold separately).

Record up to 2 shows at once. Plus, store up to 75 hours of HD programming.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!