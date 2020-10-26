Home Depot 1-day grill and patio sale takes up to 40% off

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to 40% off various patio accessories, grills, and more. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Royal Gourmet 3-burner Grill Stainless Steel for $399.99 shipped. Also at Amazon. As a comparison, that’s a 20% discount from the regular going rate and a match of the Amazon all-time low price. This model features three in-line tube burners for a total of 27000 BTUs alongside 600-square inches of cooking area. You’ll be able to control each burner individually alongside the charcoal firebox with vents. Side tables give you plenty of room to prepare food and more. Rated 4/5 stars. More below.

Another standout this morning is the Lifesmart Pellet Grill and Smoker for $399. It typically goes for $550 or so at Home Depot. This model offers up a grill and smoker combination that’s perfect for quick meals or longer low and slow cookouts. You’ll find 510-square inches of cooking area on this model, a digital meat probe, and the ability to smoke for up to 15-hours. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

You can browse through the rest of Home Depot’s grill sale on this landing page. This is a great chance to score some off-season savings on everything for your outdoor space. Just be sure to act quick if something catches your eye, some listings are already starting to sell out and we’re likely to not see another Home Depot promotion like this until the spring.

Royal Gourmet 3-burner Grill features:

Overall 600 sq. In. Porcelain cast iron grates (300 sq. In. Charcoal and 300 sq. In. Gas) plus 209 sq. In. Porcelain wiring warming rack (105 sq. In. Charcoal and 105 sq. In. Gas)

Two double-layer Stainless Steel lids with integrated temperature gauge and Stainless Steel handle. Charcoal firebox with two air vents. Side tables for food preparation and grill tools.

Stainless Steel panels: automatic ignition system on the gas grill side, with three 9000-btu burners (total 27000 BTUs); slide-away air vent on the charcoal side, and spring handle for adjusting charcoal pan.

