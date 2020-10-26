Boost your Switch’s storage with Kingston’s 512GB microSD Card: $79 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is offering the Kingston 512GB microSDHC Card for $78.99 shipped. That’s $21 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $1. This Kingston offering boasts up to 100MB/s performance and is made with portable devices in mind. It’s a great Nintendo Switch add-on that will allow you to store tons of games digitally so they’re easily accessible no matter where you are. The card resists damage from water, extreme temperatures, shock, vibrations and even X-rays. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you’re in need of a way to manage data on your new card, you shouldn’t overlook Anker’s 2-in-1 micro/SD Card Reader for $13. Since it’s equipped with USB-C, it’s a great offering to pair with modern MacBooks, Chromebooks, PCs, and more. Not only can it read microSD cards, but also full-blown SD storage solutions.

Speaking of adapters, did you see Belkin’s new 60-watt charger? The company touts it as “the smallest” available, making it a great charging solution worth keeping in your bag. It looks great and considering the fact that it falls under the Belkin branding umbrella, it should make for a solid and reliable choice worth picking up.

Kingston 512GB microSD Card features:

Faster speeds — Class 10 UHS-I speeds up to 100MB/s.

Optimized for use with Android devices — improved performance when used with an Android smartphone or tablet.

Multiple capacities — Up to 512GB1 to store all your memorable photos and videos.

Durable — for your peace of mind, The card has been extensively tested and proven to be waterproof, temperature proof, shock and vibration proof and X-Ray proof.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!