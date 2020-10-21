Earlier today Belkin took the wraps off a couple of new gadgets. One joins its BOOST↑CHARGE lineup of accessories while the other delivers smart outdoor power outlets. BOOST↑CHARGE PRO comes out swinging at the competition with claims of being the smallest 60W charger on the market. Meanwhile, the new Wemo WiFi Outdoor Smart Plug touts an IP44 weatherproof rating with support for Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant. Continue reading to learn more.

BOOST↑CHARGE PRO

Gallium nitride (GaN) chargers have taken the tech world by storm. Recent developments have allowed companies to leapfrog one another with smaller and smaller ways to refuel USB-C devices. BOOST↑CHARGE PRO claims the crown of being the smallest 60W charger to date.

While we’ve yet to find precise measurements for Belkin’s latest charging solution, it is said to be 53% smaller than standard 60W competitors. This theoretically makes it an ideal travel companion that should be able to top off most Apple and Android devices without a hitch. Belkin has put it to the test with devices ranging from Google Pixel 5 to iPad Pro, Macbook Pro, and more.

Belkin’s new BOOST↑CHARGE PRO 60W USB-C GaN Wall Charger can be pre-ordered now for $49.99. Initial shipments are slated for October 26.

Wemo WiFi Outdoor Smart Plug

Alongside BOOST↑CHARGE PRO, Belkin has also unveiled the new Wemo WiFi Outdoor Smart Plug. Features include two outlets, an IP44 weatherproof rating, and wireless setup via the Wemo or Apple Home app.

Not only does the new Wemo WiFi Outdoor Smart Plug support Apple HomeKit, but it also works with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. This makes it a forward-thinking solution for anyone who dislikes being stuck in a specific smart home ecosystem.

A listing for the Wemo WiFi Outdoor Smart Plug has already popped on Amazon, but is currently showing out of stock. We anticipate availability to show up sometime later today. Pricing will be set at $39.99.

9to5Toys’ Take

Having spent several decades in the tech game, it’s no surprise to see Belkin deliver the smallest 60W charger to date. While it may not be as affordable as Anker’s recently-released 30W iPhone 12 charger, it boasts twice the speed in what appears to be a very similar overall footprint.

While arguably not as exciting as BOOST↑CHARGE PRO, there’s a lot to like about Belkin’s new Wemo WiFi Outdoor Smart Plug. It works with all the major players while still managing to maintain a reasonable $40 price tag. Pair that with dual outlets and an IP44 weatherproof rating to deliver what I consider to be a compelling alternative from a name some may feel they can trust a bit more than some lesser-known solutions out there.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!