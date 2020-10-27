Add Amazon’s quirky Rivet Pineapple LED Neon Lamp to your space for $16.50 (Save 31%)

Amazon is offering its Rivet Pineapple LED Neon Lamp for $16.41 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 31% off recent offers there and is the best price we’ve tracked since June. This quirky neon lamp is a great way to show off your love for tropical climates. It can be placed on a table, desk, or even hung from the wall. Measurements work out to 3.5- by 3.5- by 11.75-inches. It’s operated using three AAA batteries. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Another fun way to liven up your space is with this lava lamp for $12. It houses yellow wax in blue liquid and is said to provide “a relaxing, soft light.” The unit features a silver aluminum base and cap, giving it a universal look that can blend well in almost any space.

Need a place to rest either of the items above? It’s hard to go wrong with the deal we spotted yesterday on this Walker Edison retro End Table Set. Right now you can pick it up for $86.50, which is quite a bit lower than its typical price of $125.

Amazon Rivet Pineapple LED Neon Lamp features:

Dream of warmer climes with this fun LED neon lamp in the shape of a pineapple. This lamp can make a wonderfully quirky addition to your living space. You can place it on a table or desk or hang it from the wall.

