Add Amazon’s quirky Rivet Pineapple LED Neon Lamp to your space for $16.50 (Save 31%)

-
AmazonHome GoodsRivet
Get this deal Save 31% $16.50

Amazon is offering its Rivet Pineapple LED Neon Lamp for $16.41 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 31% off recent offers there and is the best price we’ve tracked since June. This quirky neon lamp is a great way to show off your love for tropical climates. It can be placed on a table, desk, or even hung from the wall. Measurements work out to 3.5- by 3.5- by 11.75-inches. It’s operated using three AAA batteries. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Another fun way to liven up your space is with this lava lamp for $12. It houses yellow wax in blue liquid and is said to provide “a relaxing, soft light.” The unit features a silver aluminum base and cap, giving it a universal look that can blend well in almost any space.

Need a place to rest either of the items above? It’s hard to go wrong with the deal we spotted yesterday on this Walker Edison retro End Table Set. Right now you can pick it up for $86.50, which is quite a bit lower than its typical price of $125.

Amazon Rivet Pineapple LED Neon Lamp features:

Dream of warmer climes with this fun LED neon lamp in the shape of a pineapple. This lamp can make a wonderfully quirky addition to your living space. You can place it on a table or desk or hang it from the wall.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Rivet

About the Author

Outfit your iPhone with must-have Anker accessories
Apple Halloween week movie sale discounts Harry Potter,...
Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Show More Comments

Related

Snag Rivet’s modern consoles, sconces, and more from $29.50 (Up to $165 off)

Save $165 Learn More

Amazon’s Rivet Steel Floor Lamp plunges to $49 (Reg. $100+)

$49 Learn More

Self-closing doors adorn Rivet’s Modern Media Cabinet: $110 (Reg. $250)

$110 Learn More
$850

Dyson’s new Lightcycle Morph Floor Lamp hits a new low of $690 ($160 off)

$690 Learn More

Modernize with Rivet’s Marble-Patterned Side Table: $59.50 (All-time low)

$59.50 Learn More

Zinus Shalini Queen Bed Frame stylishly outfits a room at $168 (Reg. $210)

$168 Learn More
$30

HomeKit adorns meross’ latest dimmable smart RGB table lamp [Deal]

$27 Learn More

Tested: AUKEY Smart Table Lamp brings affordability and function center stage

Learn More