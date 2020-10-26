Walker Edison’s retro End Table Set strikes $86.50 (Reg. $125)

-
Amazon is offering the Walker Edison End Table Set for $86.43 shipped. That’s $38 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. If your setup is in need of a couple new surfaces, this deal may have your name on it. Both are identical and measure 18- by 20- by 20-inches with a sturdy design that’s ready to support up to 50 pounds. Assembly is straight-forward with step-by-step instructions in the box. Rated 5/5 stars.

While it may not be as stylish, Furinno’s End Table can also do the trick at $28. It offers a basic design which should allow it to blend well in most surroundings. A fabric bin is bundled for storage and perfectly fits on top of the end table’s bottom shelf.

Finally, if your current seating arrangement is lacking, there are some fresh Zinus sofa discounts ripe for the picking. Pricing starts at $303, leaving buyers with up to $80 in savings. Options include a vibrant red sofa alongside a more basic beige couch. Swing by the full post to see both for yourself.

Walker Edison End Table Set features:

  • Dimensions: 18″ H x 20” L x 20” W
  • Includes 2 side tables
  • Solid wood and high grade MDF construction
  • Supports up to 50lbs.
  • Ships ready-to-assemble with step-by-step instructions

